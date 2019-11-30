You Can Still Snag a 23andMe DNA Kit for 50% Off — but You’ll Have to Hurry

Image zoom

Get your shopping cart ready — 23andMe’s biggest sale of the year is here!

In honor of Black Friday, 23andMe’s most popular DNA kit is on sale and marked down to $99 on Amazon right now. The top-rated Health and Ancestry Service is 50 percent off, making it the perfect time to grab one for yourself — and a few more to gift this holiday season.

Image zoom

Buy It! 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA Test Kit, $99 (orig. $199); amazon.com

The brand’s other popular kit, the 23andMe Ancestry and Traits Service DNA test kit, is also discounted on Amazon right now. For a limited time, you can grab one for $79 — that’s 20 percent off its usual price tag. While it doesn’t cover quite as much as the Health and Ancestry kit, users can still get an in-depth understanding of their ancestry and genetic makeup.

Both kits come with everything you need to send your DNA sample into the lab. Once you register your kit and send in your saliva sample, the lab begins its analysis and sends you a series of reports through its digital portal. The $79 Ancestry and Traits kit generates 80 total reports covering your ancestry composition and traits (like how likely you are to suffer from motion sickness and cilantro taste aversion). It also comes with access to the service’s relative finder and automatic family tree builder, whereas the $99 Health and Ancestry kit comes with all of that and more.

In addition to the above, you’ll also detailed health reports, including your carrier status for 40 health conditions, and a wellness report that can help you better understand how your genes impact your weight, sleep habits, and more. No matter which you kit you go with, you’ll want to read up on the service’s methods and privacy statement first.

Each kit comes with everything you need to get started, and they make for a unique holiday gift for the person who has everything. Grab one or a few now before the prices go up, and you’ll have a head start on your Christmas shopping!