2021 Tech Lover's Gift Guide: What to Get for Your Tech-Obsessed Loved Ones
From the latest kitchen gadgets to a shower head that makes singing in the shower even easier, here's what we're buying our tech-obsessed loved ones this year for the holidays
The Techie on the Run
It's can be a struggle to find wireless earbuds that don't fall out at the first sign of picking up speed. The Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds give the user great sound while keeping up with their workout routine.
Buy it! Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds; $199.99, BeatsByDre.com
The One Who Needs a New Sleep Routine
Whether you give Hatch's Restore alarm clock to your friend who has been drinking a disturbing amount of coffee to keep themselves awake or the Rest+ to your friend who's a parent trying to establish a good sleep routine with their kiddos — the gift of a good night's sleep in invaluable.
Buy it! Hatch Restore or Hatch Rest; $129.99 or $89.99, Hatch.co
The Gamer on the Go
Loved by celebrities like Brie Larson and Awkwafina, the Nintendo Switch was a hot commodity in 2020, and the newest edition, the Nintendo Switch — OLED Model, has an even bigger screen for next-level gaming.
Buy it! Nintendo Switch — OLED Model; $349.99, Nintendo.com
The Beauty Guru
We're not the only one with the Dyson Airwrap on our wishlists! Give yourself the perfect at-home blow out or big, bouncy curls with the multi-use hair product that users say is worth the eye-popping price.
Buy it! Dyson Airwrap; $599.99, Dyson.com
The One Who Always Misplaces Things
How do you nicely tell your friend that you love them, but they have got to stop misplacing their things? Gift them the power of finding whatever it is they lose track of the most.
Buy it! Apple Air Tag; $29.99, Apple.com
The One Who Likes to Get Fancy in the Kitchen
Who doesn't love a gift that's really three gifts in one? The Flex+ Multi-Prep Set includes a hub to charge a battery that powers a cordless mixer, immersion blender and food processor. Perfect for the host with the most ... going on in the kitchen.
Buy it! Pampered Chef Flex+ Multi-Prep Set; $329, PamperedChef.com
The One Who Likes It Hot
Know a coffee lover who can't seem to finish their cup before it goes cold? Solve that problem for them this holiday season with a mug from Ember that does the warming for them.
Buy it! Ember Mug; $129.95, Ember.com
The Music Junkie
Because everyone deserves to listen to their favorite artist on vinyl ... whether it's a vintage Beatles album or Taylor Swift's re-recording of Red. This nostalgia-inducing gift has modern capabilities, and can connect to your devices via Bluetooth if you want to supplement your vinyl collection with Spotify finds.
Buy it! Victrola Portable Record Player; $59.99, Amazon.com
The One Who Sings in the Shower
Forget singing in the shower, let your friend have a whole concert! The Moxie Shower Head comes with a wireless Bluetooth speaker that makes listening to music or podcasts in the bathroom easier (and better sounding) than ever. Plus, the speaker can be removed from the shower head and brought anywhere in the house, making it a really fun and versatile gift.
Buy it! Moxie Shower Head with Wireless Speaker; Orig. $339.15, currently $99, US.Kohler.com
The One Who Works from Home
Now that more people are working from home, it's time to upgrade your lighting situation. This innovative (and stunning) floor lamp has motion censors, so it will gently adjust light levels as you take on the day. Go from task light when you need to focus to ambient light when you want to relax and curl up on the couch. You can also adjust your light settings conveniently through the Dyson app.
Buy it! Dyson Lightcycle Morph; $849.99, Dyson.com
The One Looking to Escape Reality for a Bit
Supernatural has added Supernatural Boxing to its virtual reality lineup of full-body cardio, recovery and meditation sessions. You can jab, cross and hook to three new workouts a week that are guided by your favorite Supernatural coaches. Box in the most beautiful locations on earth and invite anyone to join the inclusive community.
Buy it! Supernatural on the Oculus Quest and Quest 2; $179.99/year or $18.99/month
The Entertainer
This smart speaker will help get the party started! It's not only beautifully designed, but it also delivers full, clear sound that will fill your home with party jams, or relaxing ambient noise — whatever you're in the mood for. It comes in a variety of gorgeous colors and is made of 70 percent recycled materials. Pair two together for in-house surround sound.
Buy it! Nest Audio; $99.99 but currently on sale for $59.99, google.com
The Practical Techie
The Ekster Smart Wallet is a sleek solution for the practical person in your life who wants to keep their information safe (a built-in aluminum cardholder protects them against skimming) and an eye on their valuables — just add a tracker card and you'll always be able to find it.
Buy it! Ekster Smart Wallet; Orig. $89, currently $62, Ekster.com
The One Who Wants to Unplug
Charging is as easy as putting your phone down! The PopPower wireless charger is compatible with the Pop Socket that you have on the back of your phone, so you don't have to remove your case every time you try to charge wirelessly.
Buy it! PopPower Wireless Charger; $40, PopSockets.com
The Design Guru
An easy solution for your design-loving pal who is constantly Googling, "how to make my charging station look chic."
Buy it! Bedside Smartphone Vase; $32, Uncommongoods.com
The One Who Loves a Blast From the Past
A cute gift for the person in your life who is really embracing the return to the late '90s/early aughts aesthetic. The Instax Link Wide connects to your phone so that you can choose your favorite photos, add filters or stickers, and print them out for posterity on film.
Buy it! Fujifilm Instax Link Wide Printer; $149.95, Amazon.com
Your Crafty Pal
We've all got a crafty pal who would love to take their DIY skills to the next level. Enter: The Cricut Explore 3. From vinyl stickers to signs to homemade cards, the possibilities are endless!
Buy it! Cricut Explore 3; $299.99, Cricut.com
The Tea Lover
Tea time can be all the time when you've got a chic electric kettle from SMEG doing the boiling. Gift it to your tea-obsessed pal and it'll become a fixture in their kitchen.
Buy it! SMEG Electric Kettle; $169.95, CrateandBarrel.com
The Picture Perfect Pal
Have someone in your life who is always asking you to send them photos? The HP Sprocket Studio takes photos right from your smartphone and prints 4x6 photographs in the blink of an eye!
Buy it! HP Sprocket Studio; $129.99, Amazon.com
The Punctual Pal
Water resistant and cute enough for everyday wear, this Casio classic has just the right amount of nostalgia. It's about time you got your punctual pal a stylish addition to their wardrobe.
Buy It! Casio Unisex Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh Bracelet Watch; $74.95, Macys.com
The Fitness Fiend
With three different speeds and six interchangeable massage heads, the gift of recovery and relief after a long workout is just around the corner.
Buy It! PulseTech Percussion Therapy Gun; $139, Nordictrack.com