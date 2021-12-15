25 Holiday Gifts That Mom Actually Wants This Year
Forget about robes and candles! Make her day merry and bright with these stylish picks that show how thankful you are for her, all year round
UGG Slippers
Keep her toes toasty (or upgrade her old pair) with these classic kicks that make lounging around the house that much more luxe.
Buy It! UGG Scufette II Slippers, $90; ugg.com
Air Fryer
Leave the oven off and make weeknight dinners a breeze with a must-have air fryer, which won't take up the whole kitchen counter in this 5-quart size.
Buy It! COSORI Air Fryer, 5 Quart Compact Oilless Oven, $115; amazon.com
Elegant Earrings
A hint of sparkle is just the finishing touch for her holiday party outfit.
Buy It! J.Crew Interlocking Pavé-Circle Drop Earrings, $38; jcrew.com
Address Stamp
Mailing out holiday cards won't be a chore or bore with a personalized stamp to make her mark.
Buy It! Paper Source Circle Monogram Custom Stamp, $18; papersource.com
2022 Planner
Busy women have big plans, so they need a big planner.
Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. 2022 17-Month Large Planner, riflepaperco.com
Winc Wine Club
Bubbly brought straight to her doorstep will make her say, "Sip, sip, hooray!" But first, she'll have to take a "Palate Profile" quiz for expert recommendations that hit all the right notes.
Buy It! Winc Wine Club 2-Month Subscription Gift Card, $100; winc.com
PEOPLE Magazine Subscription
Treat Mom to the juiciest celebrity news and most inspiring human interest stories delivered to her doorstep each week.
Better yet, she'll finally stop stealing your copy.
Buy It! 56 issues for $56, magazine.store
Maya Brenner Necklace
Charm her with a custom necklace to keep loved ones' initials close to her heart wherever she goes. Meghan Markle is famously a fan!
Buy It! Maya Brenner 14K Gold 2 Letter Necklace, starting at $300; mayabrenner.com
Cozy Vest
Elevate her go-to loungewear look with a fuzzy vest sure to keep her warm on cold winter mornings. Plus, ther are pockets.
Buy It! Patagonia Women's Los Gatos Fleece Vest, $99; patagonia.com
Sephora Perfume Sampler
Spritz on a new scent for the new year with this genius set of Sephora's bestselling fragrances. After she samples 13 of their top sellers, she can take the included certificate to any Sephora store in the U.S. to redeem for a full-size bottle of her new prized perfume.
Buy It! Sephora Bestsellers Perfume Sampler Set, $68; sephora.com
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer
Who doesn't want to start 2022 with a great hair day? Simplify her morning routine with Revlon's revered one-step hair dryer and styler. The blowout brush not only has over 325,000 reviews on Amazon, but is also the site's most popular product in beauty and personal care.
Buy It! REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, starting at $35; amazon.com
Yeti Mug
She'll warm up this winter with hot drinks to-go in this double-insulated mug that makes commuting back into the office that much more bearable. The 14 oz. size is a must for a java fan.
Buy It! YETI Rambler 14 oz. Mug with Magslider Lid, $30; yeti.com
Tile Mate
Enable her "be more organized" New Year's resolution by making sure she doesn't waste time hunting for her keys or wallet. This Bluetooth tracker clips to oft-misplaced valuables.
Buy It! Tile Mate 1-Pack, Bluetooth Tracker, $20; amazon.com
Running Belt
Neighborhood strolls go hands-free with a no-bounce fanny pack for her iPhone, key ring and more. The stretchy style and adjustable belt mean it's a stocking stuffer she'll swear by.
Buy It! Filoto Running Belt, $13; amazon.com
Kiehl's Hand Cream
Say "bah humbug" to dry skin this winter with a trio of Kiehl's moisturizing hand creams, perfect to toss in her purse, car and desk.
Buy It! Nourishing Hand Cream Gift Set Trio, $35; kiehls.com
Encyclopedia of Cookies
Is it really Christmas without a copious amount of cookies? This 100-recipe volume will be just the inspiration to make some magic in the kitchen. We volunteer as taste-testers!
Buy It! 100 Cookies: The Baking Book for Every Kitchen, with Classic Cookies, Novel Treats, Brownies, Bars, and More, $21 for a hardcover copy; amazon.com
Apple Watch
This bestselling gadget is the apple of our eye in tech gifts. Mom can stylishly stay connected on the go — and never miss a text from her kids.
Buy It! Apple Watch Series 7, starting at $399; apple.com
Custom House Portrait
There's no place like home, so celebrate the hub of your family with a cute custom print that will tug at her heartstrings.
Make it even more custom with the address, or longitude and latitude stats.
Buy It! Custom Watercolor House Portrait, starting at $22 for a digital copy; etsy.com
Blue Apron
For a gift that keeps on giving, sign her up for a meal delivery service that keeps dinner spicy and eliminates the stress of wondering what to cook tonight.
Whatever meals she craves, she'll look forward to the box on her doorstep.
Buy It! Blue Apron, prices vary; blueapron.com
Personalized Pouch
Even the most discerning shopper will appreciate this luxe-feeling personalized pouch, which makes organizing her everyday purse a cinch.
Buy It! Everyday Italian Leather Mini Zipper Pouch, $50; markandgraham.com
Le Creuset Dutch Oven
This elegant workhorse from Le Creuset will become a go-to for slow-cooking, braising and roasting all winter long. Plus, it comes in a rainbow of shades.
Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Oven, starting at $130 for a 2 ½ quart size; williams-sonoma.com
Kodak Portable Printer
She'll actually get around to printing pictures from all the family get-togethers is a dream with Kodak's portable printer, compatible with iOS, Android and Bluetooth devices. Say cheese!
Buy It! Kodak Dock Plus 4x6" Portable Instant Photo Printer, $140; amazon.com
Monogrammed Pillows and Blanket
Cozy up the couch with a dash of holiday cheer with this plaid pillow and blanket set, made hers with a monogram.
Buy It! Cozy Home Gift Set, on sale for $165; markandgraham.com
Bulb-of-the-Month Club
After the holidays have come and gone, brighten up Mom's winter with frequent floral deliveries. January's theme is a "new year garden," while February turns up tulips, followed by a "spring mix" in March.
Buy It! Harry & David Bulb-of-the-Month Club, $99 for three months; harryanddavid.com