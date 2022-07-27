12 College Dorm Essentials, According to Actual College Students — Our PEOPLE Interns!
The PEOPLE interns, all college students themselves, compiled a list of their personal must-haves for their dorm rooms
Phone Wallet
Juliana Perri, rising senior at Villanova: There's a lot I need to have on me at all times when at college: my phone, my driver's license, my student ID card, and some kind of money (debit card, credit card, cash). Any type of adhesive or magnetic phone wallet is a must have at college - if you never go anywhere without your phone (I don't), you'll never forget any of these things again. Wallets get left behind and are annoying to carry around — not to mention, access to them is a pain when you're carrying your bag. A phone wallet is so convenient, so make sure to add it to your back to school list.
Buy It! Wally Junior — MagSafe Compatible, $45, https://distilunion.com
Desk Lamp with Charger and Organizer
Bellamy Richardson, rising senior at Williams: Dorm rooms can get dark — especially in the winter. My Bed, Bath & Beyond desk lamp comes in handy whenever I need to study in my room, and a lamp that comes with an organizer is even better. My desk lamp is the perfect place to store pens, pencils, post-its, staples and bookmarks, and it comes with an outlet so I can charge my phone whenever I need — no need to go searching under my bed for an outlet for my phone charger in the middle of the night.
Buy It! SALT™ Qi Charging Organizer Desk Lamp, 17.99, bedbathandbeyond.com
Power Strip
Luke Trevisan, rising junior at Georgetown: College students frequently utilize an array of devices that need to be charged: computers, phones, speakers, headphones, calculators and much more. These things are incredibly crucial as many exams and homework assignments are now completed online. Instead of having to pick and choose what you would like to charge, simply bring a power strip to your dorm and never worry about carrying around a dead gadget. There is also no more need to get on the ground and search blindly for that horribly-placed outlet behind your bed frame!
Buy It! 360 Electrical® PowerCurve 3.4 Surge Protector with 5 Rotating Outlets and 2 USB Ports, $44.99, bedbathandbeyond.com
Command Strips/Hooks
Juliana: Everything you put in your room is hung up with Command strips: decorations on walls, power strips on the side of your bed, towels and jackets on the back of doors, and so much more. It's really helpful during move-in to have them when setting up your dorm, but it's also helpful to have some on hand throughout the year — they'll come in handy for so many things! (Note: Be careful taking them off painted walls and follow the directions on the back of the package. Learned that the hard way. Embarrassingly, multiple times.)
Buy It! Command™ Small Poster Strips Multi-Pack, $8.69, staples.com
Twinkle/LED lights
Amanda Tahiri, Graduate Student NYU: Overhead lighting isn't always your best friend. Sometimes you don't want to watch a movie in complete darkness but your desk lamp is just too bright. Other times you might want to hang out with friends and not feel like a searchlight is beating down on you. Cue twinkle/LED lights: The perfect lighting to make your room calm, cute, and ready for any mood! You can easily hang these lights with those Command hooks you've got handy. Hang them along the line where the wall meets the ceiling, or at random for a more boho look.
Buy It! Metallic Celestial Cascading Curtain Lights, $17, westandarrow.com
Wireless Printer
Juliana: Having a printer right in my dorm room was such a time saver. When I needed a hard copy, I could have it in my hands within minutes instead of having to leave my dorm and find the nearest printer on campus. Especially for late night work or last minute prints, it was key for optimizing my time. No unnecessary or time-consuming pit stops before class, no lines to wait on, and no surprises or unforeseen issues with printers from the 1900s. I highly recommend.
Buy It! HP DeskJet Plus 4152 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, $79.99, amazon.com
Laundry Hamper Backpack
Bellamy: Doing laundry can be a pain, especially if you live on the third or fourth floor of your dorm building and have to walk all the way down to the basement. As someone who has only ever lived on the third and fourth floors at school, I feel that pain. A backpack laundry hamper makes doing laundry so much easier; just fill the hamper with dirty clothes, pop a few Tide pods into the mesh pocket and sling the whole thing on just like a backpack. No need to carry that free laundry bag you got from the bank over your shoulder like Santa Claus.
Buy It! Brightroom™ Backpack Laundry Bag, $9, target.com
Fan
Luke: Nobody likes sleeping in a hot and stuffy dorm — or even worse, trying to focus on a 15 page midterm paper in the sweltering heat! Bringing a large fan for the room or even a smaller fan to place on your desk is extremely important. The early months of the fall semester and the later months of the spring semester are inevitably warmer than expected, especially in an un-air-conditioned cinderblock dorm, so don't forget this key item and make your college experience that much cooler.
Buy It! Honeywell Turbo Force Table Air Circulator Fan, $16.99, target.com
Plastic Storage Bins
Juliana: Dorm rooms often don't come with a ton of storage space, so these bins make it easy to organize and optimize anything that comes through the door. These bins are ideal if you need extra room for clothes, school supplies, snacks, or other knickknacks, and they easily slide under the bed or stack in the corner of the room!
Buy It! Simply Essential™ Large Stacking Drawer, $30, bedbathandbeyond.com
Brita Water Filter Pitcher
Emma Becker, rising junior at Tulane: While late night snacks are a college necessity, having clean water to drink just might be more important. Brita water filters are the perfect way to ensure purified water is always available in your dorm room. The brand makes pitchers and water bottles in a variety of sizes, so they can fit in every fridge — no matter how mini. They also offer filter replacements for when even the Brita filter gets dirty, and tap water filter systems if you're lucky enough to have a sink in your room.
Buy It! Brita® 6-Cup Water Filter Pitcher, $21.99, bedbathandbeyond.com
Roku Smart TV
Bellamy: Want a small flat-screen TV that's easy to use and will fit into a dorm room? This Onn.Roku TV is the way to go. At only $118, this purchase was smart and cost effective, and I now have a high quality TV that will last for years after I graduate. It supports every streaming platform you could want — plus its own Roku TV station and dozens of apps such as Spotify and MLB. Even better, ask to split the cost with your suitemates and put the TV in the common room for movie nights — or for watching Jeopardy!, which became a daily occurrence in my suite.
Buy It! onn. 24" Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV, $118, walmart.com
Shower Curtain Hack
Juliana: Dorms are typically a small 10x10 blank canvas, and some inventive/creative decorating can give the room a personal touch. Shower curtains with tension rods have become the new dorm closet essential! Rather than staring into that dorm-standard wall divot that passes for a closet, add a shower curtain to bring some of your own personality into the room and hide any mess from visitors. You could also use the curtains and adjustable rods as curtains to cover up the beat-up dorm blinds. Before purchasing, find out the set up of your dorm and see if this tip works for you!
Buy It! Lush Décor Darla Ruched Floral Shower Curtain, $36.43, amazon.com