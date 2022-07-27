12 College Dorm Essentials, According to Actual College Students — Our PEOPLE Interns!

Luke Trevisan, rising junior at Georgetown: College students frequently utilize an array of devices that need to be charged: computers, phones, speakers, headphones, calculators and much more. These things are incredibly crucial as many exams and homework assignments are now completed online. Instead of having to pick and choose what you would like to charge, simply bring a power strip to your dorm and never worry about carrying around a dead gadget. There is also no more need to get on the ground and search blindly for that horribly-placed outlet behind your bed frame!

Buy It! 360 Electrical® PowerCurve 3.4 Surge Protector with 5 Rotating Outlets and 2 USB Ports, $44.99, bedbathandbeyond.com