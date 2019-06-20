Carrie Underwood
Rare and refreshing: a relatable icon who shares her journey. (And her five favorite cities in America!)
Kacey Musgraves and the Modern Women of Country
After a decade filled with bro-country odes to trucks, tailgates and tank tops, a new generation of female singer-songwriters like Musgraves, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini are making their own mark on country music — and expanding the genre as they do it.
Tiger Woods
Everybody loves a comeback! The golfer, 43, overcame addiction and scandal to win the Masters.
Gary Sinise
The actor dedicates his life to supporting veterans. His foundation has adapted more than 50 smart homes for wounded warriors.
Goat Yoga
The most joyful type of yoga, because of goats.
Tuition-Free Community Colleges
Eleven states have programs in place.
Mariano Rivera
The former New York Yankee is the first person elected unanimously to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Statue of Liberty Museum
Now open on Liberty Island, the 26,000-sq.-ft. structure celebrates the universal symbol of freedom and brings the immigrant experience to life. Admission is free.
Timothée Chalamet
The actor, 23, proved he’s a nice person when he was seated on a plane— in economy class—next to superfan Alankrutha Giridhar, who live-tweeted the ride (and took this hoodie pic). He answered all of her questions, and she wrote, “What shocks me the most is this dude wanted to know about me!”
Brady Bunch House Renovation
In an explosion of nostalgia, the original Brady Bunch house has been restored to its 1970s glory by the stars of the sitcom along with HGTV pros. A Very Brady Renovation will air in September.
Michelle Obama
Her book Becoming is set to become the bestselling memoir in history. But the former First Lady is as self-effacing as she is confident. After she appeared at the Grammys, she shared some texts she exchanged with her mom. ‘Did you meet any of the real stars?’ asked Marian Robinson. Replied Obama: ‘I am a real star…by the way.’
Robokiller
This app uses answer bots to get rid of spam calls from telemarketers and scammers.
Asheville, N.C.
The Blue Ridge Mountain city calls itself Dog City U.S.A., and canines are welcome at bakeries, bars breweries and stores. A hotel, Aloft, even fosters dogs until they are adopted by guests.
L.L. Bean Boots
The Freeport, Maine, company’s boots and totes are having a fashion moment, and they’re made in the U.S.A.
Pi Day
On March 14 we celebrate math and eat pie (3.14=pi).
Cardi B & Bruno Mars
Their second smash hit together, “Please Me,” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
When the New York City department store began its holiday tradition in 1924, it promised a “marathon of mirth,” and it has delivered year after year with intricate floats, iconic balloons and musical performances.
The Jonas Brothers
All grown up and married now — Nick to Priyanka Chopra and Joe to Sophie Turner just this year; Kevin is a father of two — the three put their differences aside to make music again (and a documentary) after six years apart.
Buffalo, New York
A rust-belt city having a renaissance. Spectacular late-19th-century architecture provides a backdrop for a busy restaurant and bar scene.
Celebrity Cruises
If the ship’s destinations and amenities aren’t enough of a draw, travelers can now set sail with the likes of Oprah, the Property Brothers or Jon Bon Jovi.
TWA Hotel at JFK Airport
TWA’s 1960s flight center, designed by architect Eero Saarinen, closed in 2001, along with the airline. Renovated as a hotel, it has 512 rooms. Rates start at $249 per night, or you can book a four-hour stay for $139.
C-Span's 40th Anniversary
The nonprofit network is all about transparency, televising congressional proceedings since 1979.
Nancy Drew
The classic teen sleuth got a movie this year — and a new TV series was picked up in May.
PEN15
Comics Maya Erskine (left) and Anna Konkle, both in their 30s, play teen versions of themselves in this Hulu hit, sending up middle school by portraying it as it really happened.
Beyoncé
In the superb Netflix documentary Homecoming, the first black woman to headline Coachella not only proves that she’s the “best performer in the world,” in the words of her husband, JAY-Z — she also reveals details of her difficult pregnancy and strict postpartum diet.
Government Workers
The longest shutdown in history proved how valuable they are.
Burr-Hamilton Duel Reenactment
Chicago White Sox teammates Ryan Burr and Ian Hamilton (no relation to the originals) couldn’t resist capitalizing on their names by pulling out their revolutionary garb and re-creating the historic event – without bullets – in March.
The Vessel at Hudson Yards
With 154 flights of stairs, the over $150 million N.Y.C. space has been called the world’s most expensive selfie spot.
Tim Tebow's Elaborate Proposal
The former NFL quarterback raised the bar on a millennial trend when he whisked Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters to his family’s Florida farm and slipped a 7.25-carat solitaire ring on her finger. Then singer Mathew Mole stepped out from behind a bale of hay to serenade the couple with “The Wedding Song.”
Andy Cohen's Baby
Benjamin Allen, born Feb. 4, wins the hair and smile sweepstakes. “I’m in love,” the Bravo host wrote on Instagram.
Apollo 11 Anniversary
It was 50 years ago that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took a walk on the moon—a giant leap for mankind.
Levi's
The All-American brand has started trading publicly on the NYSE.
Grant Thompson
The teen discovered a FaceTime bug that spies on users—and got it fixed.
Sesame Street
For the show’s 50th anniversary, the USPS has issued stamps. (Confidential to young readers: You buy these at a post office.)
Jimmy Fallon’s Wheel of Musical Impressions
The popular game on The Tonight Show (the host is pictured with Alicia Keys) has inspired a new NBC competition show.
Volunteering
Helping others is a core value.
'Old Town Road'
The country rap song by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus (shown above, with Keith Urban) went viral and topped the charts in more than 12 countries.
The Lottery
The Mega Millions jackpot keeps getting bigger. (Odds of winning: 1 in 300 million.)
Dunkin' Yogurt
Boston Kreme flavor (also cinnamon roll) without the guilt.
Kenan Thompson
Saturday Night Live’s longest-running cast member—he started in 2003—is also its MVP, with breakout characters like Steve Harvey (pictured) and the host of Black Jeopardy. “I want people to say that I did it right,” he told Vanity Fair. Next he plays a dad on his own NBC show.
Friends Turns 25
Before the iconic TV show premiered, director James Burrows sent the cast to Vegas to commemorate their last days of anonymity. They’ve barely had a quiet moment since. Though Courteney Cox received almost 4 million views of a video she posted while visiting the Friends N.Y.C. apartment in March, there’s little hope of a reunion—but Jennifer Aniston said, “Anything could happen.”
Public Libraries
Maybe there’s no allure left in the Dewey decimal system, but libraries have been reinventing themselves in the digital age as community hubs, with business resources and teen spaces. And they’re free.
Janet Jackson's Las Vegas Residency
The pop star traces her journey in “Metamorphosis,” at the Park MGM through August.
Food Delivery Apps
Seamless, Grubhub, Uber Eats and others bring dinner to your door
Dr. Pimple Popper
The extractions showcased by dermatologist Sandra Lee are grotesquely satisfying.
Shareable Scooters
Last year we took 38.5 million trips on e-scooters. (That includes Tyler Posey, pictured, riding a Bird in L.A.) They’re ecofriendly and a cheap way to get around.
Kids Suing the Government Over Climate Change
Here’s to Gen Z for taking action. Juliana v. the United States says federal energy policy puts children in harm’s way.
Ring Doorbell
Helps stop crime in your neighborhood.
Tanitoluwa Adewumi
The Nigerian refugee, 8, won a chess championship; then a fund drive raised money for his family to get a home. (Even cooler? The family is using the majority of the money to set up a fund to help other African immigrants.)
Pod Save America
Former Obama staffers are smart and insightful on this podcast.
Cheez Whiz
For a hot minute it was considered healthy.
Katelyn Ohashi
The UCLA gymnast brought joy to her sport.
Ali Stroker
The first wheelchair user to win a Tony Award.
Brandless
An e-commerce company with fair prices, no labels.
Jordan Peele
The director of Get Out and Us is Hollywood’s hottest filmmaker.
Pool Floats
Fun, relaxing and Instagrammable.
Steph Curry
Thanks to Riley Morrison, he makes girls’ shoe sizes.
Dan Crenshaw's Glass Eye
The Congressman, who lost his eye to an IED while serving as a Navy Seal in Afghanistan, has a glass eye inspired by Captain America!
The Masked Singer
A freaky hit that’s all about those costumes.
Tailgating
The thrill of pregame partying and charcoal grilling.
James Holzhauer
The pro sports gambler changed the way Jeopardy! is played.
Amy Schumer's Maternity Selfies
The new mom of Gene Attell kept them refreshingly real.
Play-Doh
It comes in 50 colors, it smells great, and it helps kids focus. Sept. 16 is National Play-Doh Day.
Southwest Airlines Semiannual Sales
In June and October snag $49 one-way flights to Nashville or $159 tickets to Honolulu. (Blackout days apply.)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The superstar brought TV’s best comedy, Veep, to an end in May.