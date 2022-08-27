10 Cheap Things Under $10 Buy at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 64% Off

There's little more satisfying than indulging in some online shopping over the weekend — especially if it involves snagging amazing deals.

Amazon's deals hub is always packed with hidden gems and best-sellers with major discounts, but right now you can score some not-to-be-missed deals for under $10, giving you the excuse for a little guilt-free retail therapy. Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag a best-selling nail polish set from Modelones, ever-popular Stasher sandwich bags, and a Jockey bralette at a whopping 64 percent off.

Under-$10 Amazon Deals:

Some seriously well-loved beauty picks are highly discounted this weekend, including Burt's Bees Day Lotion, which has racked up over 8,000 five-star ratings at Amazon — plus it's a steep 56 percent off. You can also stock up on Modelones Gel Polish Top Coat Set, which is the number one best-seller in its category, and shoppers say it's "an essential item to have when you use gel nails."

Those looking to simplify their hair routine are in luck too, as the Crave Naturals detangling brush with 44,800 five-star ratings that shoppers call "magical" is on sale for just $9. Plus, these super-popular claw clips are on sale in so many colors, and you can afford to stock up on any of them.

Perhaps the best deal on the list is a bralette from Jockey, a comfy, seamless, everyday option that's just $10 in sizes S–2X. One reviewer exclaimed that it "feels GREAT all day long." Another excellent fashion option are these vintage-style sunglasses, marked down to $10 and perfect for adding some flair to any fit.

Those who'd rather shop for the home are in luck too. The endlessly beloved Stasher bags have a sale on sandwich-sized options, including this cute multi-colored variety. Grab a few of these sustainable and reusable bags and save on plastic sandwich bags all year long.

You can also nab a USB rechargeable lighter that one shopper said means "no more burning my fingers lighting my candles that are low in glass containers." Plus, that also means no more plastic lighter waste either.

There's no telling how long these amazing deals will last, so snag them while you can. And don't forget: This is just a tiny selection of discounts Amazon has to offer on their deals page this weekend, so once you've added these items to your cart, head straight to Amazon to check out everything else that's on sale right now.

