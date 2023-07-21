Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Enjoy Time in the Hamptons Ahead of Welcoming Baby

The ‘Ray Donovan’ star and his wife Taylor Neison were spotted together in the Hamptons

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 03:57PM EDT
Liev Schreiber and his Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen are seen for the First time in the Hamptons just days after secretly getting married in the backyard of his home in Montauk, Hamptons
Liev Schreiber and his Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen in the Hamptons . Photo:

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Liev Schreiber is spending some quality time with his bride Taylor Neison.

On July 21, the actor and his wife were spotted enjoying time in the Hamptons. The newlyweds, who have been together for six years, are currently expecting their first child together.

The Ray Donovan star has been romantically linked to Neisen, a former Miss South Dakota winner, since 2017, a year after the actor's split from Naomi Watts, whom he dated for 11 years and shares children Sasha and Kai.

Liev Schreiber and his Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen are seen for the First time in the Hamptons just days after secretly getting married in the backyard of his home in Montauk, Hamptons

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

While the pair have been private about their relationship, their romance was seemingly confirmed in 2019 when they were photographed walking one of Schreiber’s dogs. Before that, they had been spotted surfing in the Hamptons

The couple have also made the occasional red carpet appearance together, especially when it comes to supporting causes they care about. Both Schreiber, 55, and Neisen are passionate activists, and regularly use their social media platforms to speak out about their work.

In March 2022, Schreiber even co-founded the humanitarian organization, BlueCheck Ukraine, which offers assistance to those in areas of conflict.

Liev Schreiber and his Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen are seen for the First time in the Hamptons just days after secretly getting married in the backyard of his home in Montauk, Hamptons

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

In June, Neisen, 30, showed off her baby belly while walking the streets of New York City. The soon-to-be mom wore a black, sleeveless long top that opened up to reveal her bump and flowed over a pair of linen black pants. Days earlier, she was seen on another stroll accompanied by Schreiber. The actor held Neisen's hand as they walked around the city.

Just two days after Neisen was seen showing off her growing bump, Watts posted a photo to Instagram showing the extended family’s unity.

In her Instagram snap Watts posed with husband Billy Crudup, alongside Schreiber, 55, and Neisen as they celebrated the graduation of Watts and Schreiber's child, Kai, 13. The exes' 15-year-old son Sasha was also featured in the family photo.

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber attend the Opening Night Of Free Shakespeare In The Park's "Hamlet" at Delacorte Theater on June 28, 2023 in New York City.
Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation," Watts captioned the happy moment.

Keeping his message simple with a, "Congratulations!!!!" Schreiber posted a photo of Watts posing with Kai as the two held flowers. He also shared a sweet photo of Kai holding up their graduation certificate.

