Liev Schreiber's Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump During Dog Walk in New York City

The mom-to-be looked effortlessly chic in the Big Apple on Tuesday

By
Published on August 23, 2023 09:52AM EDT
Taylor Neisen is seen on August 22, 2023 in New York City.
Taylor Neisen in New York City on Aug. 22, 2023. Photo:

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Taylor Neisen is giving fashionable maternity street style.

The 31-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Liev Schreiber, looked effortlessly chic while out walking their dog Scout in New York City on Tuesday.

Neisen rocked an airy ankle-length midnight-blue dress with an empire waist and halter-style top, pairing the look with Birkenstock-style sandals. She also wore her blonde locks tied back in a sleek bun while using her headphones out on her walk.

The baby on the way will be Neisen's first child. Schreiber, whom she first started dating in 2017, shares two children — Kai, 14, and Sasha, 16 — with ex Naomi Watts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Taylor Neisen is seen on August 22, 2023 in New York City.
Taylor Neisen in New York City on Aug. 22, 2023.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The soon-to-be mom rocked a similar style in June, but fully exposed her bump in a flowy black, strapless top that opened in the middle and draped down to her ankles on the sides, with black linen pants underneath to complete the ensemble.

Days earlier, Neisen was seen on another stroll accompanied by Schreiber. The actor, 55, held his wife's hand as they walked around the city.

The following month, Neisen and Schreiber were seen spending time together in the Hamptons ahead of welcoming their baby.

The former Miss South Dakota and Schreiber, who tend to stay out of the spotlight for the most part, appear to get along well with Schreiber's ex, who referred to the crew as a "modern family" in a June Instagram photo that also included Watts' husband, Billy Crudup.

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber attend Rufus Wainwright 50th Birthday Celebration at The Montauk Point Lighthouse
Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber at the Montauk Point Lighthouse on July 13, 2023, in Montauk, New York.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In addition to having a seemingly healthy extended family life, Neisen and Schreiber are both activists and promote their respective work in that area on social media.

In March 2022, Schreiber co-founded BlueCheck Ukraine, which offers assistance to those in areas of conflict. And Neisen is a passionate animal lover, who showed her nurturing instinct while rehabbing baby raccoons in 2022.

"I miss them so much. Rehabbing these babies is so bittersweet," she captioned the December Instagram post.

Neisen added, "When they're strong enough for release I feel incredibly proud and happy but also selfishly sad that I must say goodbye."

Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney take a stroll arm in arm around Central Park in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Coordinate Matching Outfits for Stroll Through N.Y.C.
Rainey Qualley is spotted with her boyfriend in New York City after attending her sister's wedding. Rainey and new beau, Kane Ritchotte held hands on a stroll after Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's star studded 3 day wedding celebration in New Jersey.
Rainey Qualley Appears to Confirm Lewis Pullman Breakup as She Holds Hands with Musician Kane Ritchotte
ashley-iaconetti1.jpg
Ashley Iaconetti Admits She Felt 'Gender Disappointment' When Pregnant with Son Dawson
Mila Weir, Isabella Ye, Nathan Levy, Salisha Thomas, Justin Guarini, John Hartmere, Briga Heelan, Aisha Jackson, Keone Madrid, Jennifer Simard, Mari Madrid and Stephen Scott Wormley attend the "Once Upon A One More Time" Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on June 22, 2023
Britney Spears Broadway Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Announces Close 2 Months After Opening
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Malti Teething
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Esti, 7 Months, Teething on Fruit Feeder: 'We Love This'
Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of Disney?s 'A Wrinkle in Time'
Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Back-to-School Flowers Signed from Late Dad Kobe Bryant: 'Love You Always'
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
All About the Jersey Shore Location Where Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Got Married
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
All About Sienna Miller’s Daughter Marlowe (and Her Baby on the Way!)
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the Thor: Love and Thunder World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in [Hollywood], California on June 23, 2022.
Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Spotted Together at Women's World Cup in Sydney
Inside Taika's Waititi exclusive birthday bash turning 48 yo in one of the most prestigious villa in Ibiza.
Taika Waititi Celebrates 48th Birthday in Ibiza with Wife Rita Ora and Friends — See the Photos
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag in Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag at Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Take Couple's Trip to Disneyland 'For the Food'
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Take Couple's Trip to Disneyland 'For the Food' — See the Fun Photos
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome baby No.3
Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby No. 3
Music icons Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were spotted enjoying a pleasant dinner together at the trendy Zero Bond restaurant.
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Step Out for Dinner Together at Zero Bond in New York City
Jesse Palmer, Emely Fardo
'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Are Expecting Their First Baby (Exclusive)