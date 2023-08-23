Liev Schreiber's Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump During Dog Walk in New York City

Taylor Neisen is giving fashionable maternity street style.

The 31-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Liev Schreiber, looked effortlessly chic while out walking their dog Scout in New York City on Tuesday.

Neisen rocked an airy ankle-length midnight-blue dress with an empire waist and halter-style top, pairing the look with Birkenstock-style sandals. She also wore her blonde locks tied back in a sleek bun while using her headphones out on her walk.

The baby on the way will be Neisen's first child. Schreiber, whom she first started dating in 2017, shares two children — Kai, 14, and Sasha, 16 — with ex Naomi Watts.

Taylor Neisen in New York City on Aug. 22, 2023. Raymond Hall/GC Images

The soon-to-be mom rocked a similar style in June, but fully exposed her bump in a flowy black, strapless top that opened in the middle and draped down to her ankles on the sides, with black linen pants underneath to complete the ensemble.

Days earlier, Neisen was seen on another stroll accompanied by Schreiber. The actor, 55, held his wife's hand as they walked around the city.

The following month, Neisen and Schreiber were seen spending time together in the Hamptons ahead of welcoming their baby.

The former Miss South Dakota and Schreiber, who tend to stay out of the spotlight for the most part, appear to get along well with Schreiber's ex, who referred to the crew as a "modern family" in a June Instagram photo that also included Watts' husband, Billy Crudup.



Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber at the Montauk Point Lighthouse on July 13, 2023, in Montauk, New York. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In addition to having a seemingly healthy extended family life, Neisen and Schreiber are both activists and promote their respective work in that area on social media.

In March 2022, Schreiber co-founded BlueCheck Ukraine, which offers assistance to those in areas of conflict. And Neisen is a passionate animal lover, who showed her nurturing instinct while rehabbing baby raccoons in 2022.

"I miss them so much. Rehabbing these babies is so bittersweet," she captioned the December Instagram post.

Neisen added, "When they're strong enough for release I feel incredibly proud and happy but also selfishly sad that I must say goodbye."