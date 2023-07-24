Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Pregnant Taylor Neisen Run Errands in N.Y.C. Before Welcoming Baby

Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen are getting ready to expand their family.

Over the weekend, the couple was photographed out in New York City together while running errands.

Neisen, 31, wore black sunglasses and a flowy black dress that concealed her bump, walking a dog on a leash and carrying a tote bag. Schreiber, 55, opted for a blue long-sleeve shirt and carried a large package.

The couple is currently expecting their first baby together.

Earlier this summer, Neisen was seen out for a walk in NYC in a bump-baring black top. The soon-to-be mom wore a black, sleeveless long top that opened up to reveal her bump and flowed over a pair of linen black pants.

That same week, the pair were seen on another walk in N.Y.C. where the pregnant model sported a navy midi dress that hugged her bump. She paired the look with a cropped tan leather jacket, black sandals and tortoise shell sunglasses.

The newest addition will be the first baby for Neisen and the third for Schreiber, 55, who shares Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15, with ex Naomi Watts. Schreiber and Neisen, a former Miss South Dakota winner, have been romantically linked since 2017, following his split from Watts.

Although Schreiber and Neisen have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, they have been spotted together several times over the years. Neisen has also spent time with Schreiber's ex, with Watts even deeming them a "modern family" in a June 2022 Instagram photo, which also featured Watts' now-husband Billy Crudup.

The couple has also made occasional red carpet appearances together, especially supporting causes they care about. Both Schreiber and Neisen are passionate activists, and regularly use their social media platforms to speak out about their work.

In March 2022, Schreiber co-founded the humanitarian organization, BlueCheck Ukraine, which offers assistance to those in areas of conflict.