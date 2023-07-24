Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Pregnant Taylor Neisen Run Errands in N.Y.C. Before Welcoming Baby

The couple is expecting their first baby together

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 24, 2023 03:44PM EDT
Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen are spotted in New York City
Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen are getting ready to expand their family.

Over the weekend, the couple was photographed out in New York City together while running errands.

Neisen, 31, wore black sunglasses and a flowy black dress that concealed her bump, walking a dog on a leash and carrying a tote bag. Schreiber, 55, opted for a blue long-sleeve shirt and carried a large package.

The couple is currently expecting their first baby together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen are spotted in New York City

TheImageDirect.com

Earlier this summer, Neisen was seen out for a walk in NYC in a bump-baring black top. The soon-to-be mom wore a black, sleeveless long top that opened up to reveal her bump and flowed over a pair of linen black pants.

That same week, the pair were seen on another walk in N.Y.C. where the pregnant model sported a navy midi dress that hugged her bump. She paired the look with a cropped tan leather jacket, black sandals and tortoise shell sunglasses.

The newest addition will be the first baby for Neisen and the third for Schreiber, 55, who shares Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15, with ex Naomi Watts. Schreiber and Neisen, a former Miss South Dakota winner, have been romantically linked since 2017, following his split from Watts.

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber attend "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Although Schreiber and Neisen have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, they have been spotted together several times over the years. Neisen has also spent time with Schreiber's ex, with Watts even deeming them a "modern family" in a June 2022 Instagram photo, which also featured Watts' now-husband Billy Crudup.

The couple has also made occasional red carpet appearances together, especially supporting causes they care about. Both Schreiber and Neisen are passionate activists, and regularly use their social media platforms to speak out about their work.

In March 2022, Schreiber co-founded the humanitarian organization, BlueCheck Ukraine, which offers assistance to those in areas of conflict.

Related Articles
Liev Schreiber and his Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen are seen for the First time in the Hamptons just days after secretly getting married in the backyard of his home in Montauk, Hamptons
Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Enjoy Time in the Hamptons Ahead of Welcoming Baby
Taylor Neisen shows off her growing baby bump in New York City. The former beauty queen who is reportedly expecting with longtime partner Liev Schreiber. Liev's ex partner Naomi Watts also just tied the knot with Billy Crudup over the weekend.
Liev Schreiber's Pregnant Girlfriend Taylor Neisen Steps Out in Bump-Baring Black Dress
Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber attend the Hamptons Magazine Fall Fashion event with Zadig and Voltaire at Si Si Restaurant on August 28, 2022 in East Hampton, New York
Who Is Liev Schreiber's Wife? All About Taylor Neisen
Naomi Watts and her dog
Naomi Watts and Her Dog Izzy Twin in 'Matching Necklaces' in Adorable New Photo
Sasha Schreiber, Liev Schreiber, Taylor Neisen
Liev Schreiber Steps Out with Pregnant Girlfriend and Son Sasha in Rare Appearance at Screening
Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Enjoy Dinner in Paris
Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Have Dinner Date Night in Paris
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
Naomi Watts spotted in Manhattan, New York, days after her wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Seen Smiling in New York City Days After Her Wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Wedding
Naomi Watts Confirms Marriage to Billy Crudup with Wedding Day Photo: 'Hitched!'
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts at the premiere of "Hello Tomorrow" held at The Whitby Hotel on February 15, 2023 in New York City.
Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Married? Actress Spotted with a White Dress, Bouquet and Ring
Naomi Watts shows off what appears to be an engagement ring outside the Greenwich Hotel while walking her dog in New York City. Naomi then appears to hide the ring by covering it with her cellphone.
Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Engaged? Actress Spotted with Diamond on Ring Finger in N.Y.C.
Pregnant Claire Danes hides her growing belly in a long flowing dress as she and her husband Hugh Dancy step out together for some shopping in the West Village, New York.
Pregnant Claire Danes Steps Out with Husband Hugh Dancy in N.Y.C. as They Prepare for Baby No. 3
Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 24 Men's Campaign. By Pharrell, starring Rihanna.
Pregnant Rihanna Bares Her Bump in Pharrell's First Collection for Louis Vuitton's Menswear
Naomi Watts wedding ring, Billy Crudup
See a Close-Up Look at Naomi Watts’ Dazzling Wedding Ring from New Husband Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Wedding
Naomi Watts' Friends Are 'Excited' For Her After Marrying Billy Crudup Says Source: 'She Fell in Love Quickly'
Rihanna and Asap Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Most Stylish Moments Together