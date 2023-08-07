Liberty University Football Player Tajh Boyd Dead at 19: ‘Tajh Will Be Missed Dearly’

Liberty University announced Sunday afternoon that freshman offensive lineman Tajh Boyd has died. He was 19 years old.



There was no cause of death provided by the university. He is survived by his parents, Tanzania Belfield and Dawntay Boyd.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd,” Liberty said in a statement. “We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly.”

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound football player was memorialized on social media by teammates, while his high school coach said he was “a formidable force” with an “infectious smile.”



“Tajh’s impact went far beyond statistics and accolades,” Oscar Smith High School coach Chris Scott told the Virginia-Pilot. “Yes, he was a formidable force on the football field, but it was his infectious smile, his positive energy and his ability to uplift others that truly made him larger than life.”

Affectionately known as “Big Baby,” Boyd had helped his Chesapeake, Virginia high school win back-to-back state championships during his sophomore and junior years.

“It’s gone be a while before this feels real. But imma see you again. Rest easy Lil Brother,” tweeted fellow Liberty offensive lineman X'zauvea Gadlin.

“No words can take this pain away!” tweeted Chad Scott, the team’s speed and strength coach.

“I love you and appreciate our time together! You had a huge smile that could light up any room. Would love to give you one more hug and tell you I love you forever.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Boyd was a three-star recruit out of high school and committed to play for Liberty before his senior season, according to the university.

He was enrolled to major in Interdisciplinary Studies and dreamt of becoming a computer science engineer after graduating from college, according to the Liberty athletic department.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh's family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community,” Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell and director of athletics Ian McCaw said in a statement. “We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times.”

