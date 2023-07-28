LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris are parents!

The former Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star, 32, and the professional basketball player, 24, have welcomed their first baby together, the new mom confirmed on Instagram Tuesday.

The couple welcomed son LaVelo Anthony Ball on Wednesday, July 19.

"And then there was three 👶🏼," she captioned a trio of shots — one where the baby boy holds Mudarris' fingers as she holds Ball's hand with her other hand.

"My son, you gave me a purpose in life. I promise to love you, guide you, protect you and be with you every step of the way. I promise to teach you right from wrong and be the best mommy to you I can be," she continued.



"I love you soooo much you changed my world, you make my heart so full and complete. The second I saw you I never felt a love I felt with you. I’m so thankful to have you and that you picked me as your mommy."



Addressing Ball, Mudarris wrote, "Thank you for being so supportive of me, especially during my labor, it was hard, challenging and long but you were with me every step of the way encouraging me and reassuring me I could do it & I did. I could have never done it without you by my side. I love you so much I’m so grateful to experience this with you and raise our son together, he’s absolutely perfect. I’m so thankful to have you both 🤍"



"This is just the beginning of the very best chapter yet… 👩‍🍼👨‍👩‍👦😍," the new mom concluded.



The couple previously announced in April that they were expecting their first child exclusively to PEOPLE. "We're both so excited about becoming parents, we spoke about having a life and kids when we first met, our goals, dreams, life we wanted & then it really happened," the couple said.

"We can't wait to meet our baby and begin this new chapter together," they added. "It's super exciting for us both being first-time parents and getting to experience everything together."

"The news was super exciting for everyone in my family, however, everyone was super shocked and I think they're still shocked even though my belly is huge!" said Mudarris. "Overall, everyone cannot wait for the baby to come. They're super happy for me, I found love with an amazing man and God blessed me with my baby, everything I really wanted is truly happening."

Ball, who plays for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League, said he was in Charlotte, North Carolina when he first learned the news and wanted to wait to tell others in person when he returned home to California.

"When I told my mom and pops they were shocked a little bit but I think more so excited than anything," he said. "My mom was yelling and cheering in excitement. When I told my brothers [NBA stars LaMelo and Lonzo Ball] they were happy for me and also excited to become new uncles to my seed."

At the time, Mudarris said her pregnancy has been mostly smooth sailing.

"The baby has been super good to me, I haven't had one ounce of morning sickness," she shared. "I just feel more tired overall than anything."

"As far as my cravings, the baby craves everything his dad loves — Popeyes, Oreos, Wingstop, pizza, pasta — all the bad things I never used to eat because I was always watching my weight and now I can't stop eating!" she said.