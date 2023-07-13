Liam Payne Thanks Ex Cheryl and Son, 6, for Giving Him a 'Little Bit of Freedom' to Enter Rehab

Liam Payne and ex Cheryl welcomed son Bear in March 2017

Angela Andaloro
Published on July 13, 2023
Liam Payne Thanks Ex Cheryl and Son Bear, 6, For Giving Him a 'Little Bit of Freedom' to Enter Rehab
Liam Payne/Youtube

Liam Payne is reflecting on his sobriety and how it impacts his parenting.

The "Steal My Girl" singer, 29, posted an eight-minute video on YouTube Monday, in which he revealed that he's nearly six months sober after spending almost 100 days in a rehab facility in Louisiana.

Within the video, the former One Directioner thanked ex Cheryl, 40, and their 6-year-old son Bear for their patience and support amidst his recovery.

"Time with Bear has been really great," he said of his time home so far. "I want to say thank you to him and his mom for giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well in that moment because there's no point in trying to be a dad when you've got nothing to teach."

The pop singer leveled, "And I don't think, up until this point, I really had much to say to him other than just I care for you very deeply and I love you very deeply, which are obviously the most important things, but I just kind of feel like I've got more of a grip on life now and everything that was getting away from me, and everything that got away from me, I've got more of a handle on it."

Payne called his little boy "awesome," though he admitted he's "growing up far too quickly."

"He actually texted me off his iPad the other day saying, 'Hello, dad,' " the proud dad laughed, going on to recall a joke that didn't land with his son.

"He's learning very quickly, he's far smarter than I think I'll ever be. He's a wonder and he's definitely learning to talk at this moment, and it's a lot of fun to be around and watch him grow."

After splitting from Cheryl in July 2018, the singer has focused on spending a lot of quality time with his son while simultaneously building a solo music career.

"I see him two times a week, three times a week sometimes," he said of Bear in 2022. "And I make sure when I see him, he has 100 percent of my time. I make sure that I'm not on my phone or dicking around somewhere else."

"So, I like to give him those moments and it's important, he needs that in his life, he needs his dad in his life, and I'm happy he looks at me like a superhero, and I'm hoping to keep it that way," Payne added.

