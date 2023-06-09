Liam Payne Spotted Holding Hands with Kate Cassidy on Date Night

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy are stepping out in style.

On Thursday night, the pair were spotted leaving Annabel's 60th-anniversary party at Chiltern Firehouse in London hand in hand.

In the photo, the former One Direction member is wearing a black-and-white pinstripe suit, while Cassidy wore a cream-colored ensemble paired with silver accessories.

Payne, 29, and Cassidy, 24, made their red carpet debut in October at the British Fashion Awards.

In May, however, The Daily Mail and US Weekly reported that the couple had gone their separate ways. They made their last red carpet appearance at Louis Tomlinson's All of Those Voices documentary premiere.

“What a crazy eye opening experience! … I’m so glad I got to share those moments with you watching your best friend, even the tearful ones,” Cassidy captioned an Instagram post in March. “@louist91 well done on such a beautiful film that everybody will love🤍.”

Meanwhile, in May 2022, Payne called off his engagement with ex Maya Henry, one year after rekindling their romance.

Although she didn't directly addressed the split, Henry previously commented on fan-posted photos of Payne with another woman.

"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," she wrote. "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."

The "Strip That Down" singer was first linked to Henry, a model, in 2018. They confirmed their romance in September 2019, and Payne popped the question to Henry in August 2020.

The two then called it quits in June 2021, with Payne saying on The Diary of a CEO podcast that he's "just not been very good at relationships." But it wasn't long until they were spotted out together two months later in St. Tropez and eventually returned to the red carpet as a couple that October in London.

Last month, Payne told iFL TV that he had been "sober now over 100 days" and was making plans to tour his as-yet-unreleased second album.

"I feel amazing. I feel really, really good, and the support from the fans and everything has been really, really good, so I'm super happy," he said.

