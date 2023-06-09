Liam Payne Spotted Holding Hands with Kate Cassidy on Date Night

Payne and Cassidy made their relationship public in October of last year

By
Published on June 9, 2023 03:05PM EDT
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy. Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy are stepping out in style.

On Thursday night, the pair were spotted leaving Annabel's 60th-anniversary party at Chiltern Firehouse in London hand in hand.

In the photo, the former One Direction member is wearing a black-and-white pinstripe suit, while Cassidy wore a cream-colored ensemble paired with silver accessories.

Payne, 29, and Cassidy, 24, made their red carpet debut in October at the British Fashion Awards.

In May, however, The Daily Mail and US Weekly reported that the couple had gone their separate ways. They made their last red carpet appearance at Louis Tomlinson's All of Those Voices documentary premiere.

“What a crazy eye opening experience! … I’m so glad I got to share those moments with you watching your best friend, even the tearful ones,” Cassidy captioned an Instagram post in March. “@louist91 well done on such a beautiful film that everybody will love🤍.”

Meanwhile, in May 2022, Payne called off his engagement with ex Maya Henry, one year after rekindling their romance.

Although she didn't directly addressed the split, Henry previously commented on fan-posted photos of Payne with another woman.

"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," she wrote. "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."

The "Strip That Down" singer was first linked to Henry, a model, in 2018. They confirmed their romance in September 2019, and Payne popped the question to Henry in August 2020.

The two then called it quits in June 2021, with Payne saying on The Diary of a CEO podcast that he's "just not been very good at relationships." But it wasn't long until they were spotted out together two months later in St. Tropez and eventually returned to the red carpet as a couple that October in London.

Last month, Payne told iFL TV that he had been "sober now over 100 days" and was making plans to tour his as-yet-unreleased second album.

"I feel amazing. I feel really, really good, and the support from the fans and everything has been really, really good, so I'm super happy," he said.

Related Articles
liam payne
Liam Payne and Maya Henry End Engagement Nearly One Year After Rekindling Romance
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at Waldbuehne festival in Berlin
Megan Fox Supports Machine Gun Kelly at Germany Show as They Work on Rekindling Romance
Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere
Liam Payne Says He's Been Sober 'Over 100 Days' and Is Working on a New Album: 'I'm Super Happy'
Dua Lipa's Dating History
Dua Lipa's Dating History: From Anwar Hadid to Romain Gavras
Ashanti and Nelly attend 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control
Ashanti and Nelly Have Glam Night Out as Romance Reconciliation Rumors Continue
The Weeknd's Dating History
The Weeknd’s Dating History: From Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend an event in London.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Attend an Event in London Together amid Rekindling Their Romance
Card Placeholder Image
One Direction: Where Are They Now?
TOPSHOT - French director Romain Gavras (L) and British singer and model Dua Lipa arrive for the screening of the film "Omar la Fraise" (The King of Algiers) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
Who Is Dua Lipa's Boyfriend? All About Romain Gavras
Jennie from Blackpink and V from BTS
Jennie from Blackpink and BTS' V Spotted Holding Hands in Paris
liam payne
Liam Payne 'Strips That Down' in Shirtless Poolside Selfie — See the Pic!
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch, New York, USA - 18 May 2023
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Spotted at 'SI Swimsuit' Cover Launch amid Relationship Issues 
Halsey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022
Halsey's Dating History: From Matty Healy to Alev Aydin
Bradley Cooper's Dating History
Bradley Cooper's Dating History: From Suki Waterhouse to Irina Shayk
Liam Payne just shared a nice post about former 1D bandmate Louis Tomlinson
Liam Payne Shares Tribute to One Direction Bandmate Louis Tomlinson After Film Premiere: 'Saved My Life'
Louis Tomlinson arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere
Louis Tomlinson's Dating History: From Eleanor Calder to Danielle Campbell