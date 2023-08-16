Liam Neeson Tries to Stay Calm in Nerve-Wracking Clip from New Thriller 'Retribution' (Exclusive)

Liam Neeson is tormented by an anonymous caller who places a bomb underneath his carseat in 'Retribution,' in theaters August 25

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
Published on August 16, 2023

Liam Neeson is on a desperate mission in his latest action thriller.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions shared a clip — exclusive to PEOPLE — from Neeson's new movie Retribution, in which the actor, 71, plays a man who is confronted by a mysterious stranger via cell phone who says they have placed a bomb underneath his car seat.

In the dramatic clip, Neeson's character Matt Turner is prompted by the film's villain to answer a call he receives from a man named Sylvain (Succession's Arian Moayed), who tells Matt that the same caller has also placed a bomb underneath his own car.

Liam Neeson in RETRIBUTION

Stephan Rabold Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

As Matt tries to get more answers, Sylvain and an unnamed woman nearly reach a state of panic parked in their car and say that the caller told them they would die because of Matt's own actions. Matt's children look on from the back seat of their car, alarmed at the frantic call their father is receiving.

Sylvain desperately pleads with Matt to help him while the woman panics and briefly attempts to flag down a police officer.

Liam Neeson in RETRIBUTION Movie Poster

RETRIBUTION Movie

"Don't make promises you can't keep," the voice tells Matt as Neeson's character tells Sylvain he won't die and begs him to calm down.

An official synopsis for the movie describes Retribution as "an immersive ticking clock thriller that straps audiences in for a high-octane ride of redemption and revenge."

"When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks," the synopsis reads. "With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family."

Liam Neeson in RETRIBUTION

Stephan Rabold Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

The film's full trailer, released in June, reveals that Matt initially treats the caller's threats as a joke — until a car located near his does explode. The villain also targets at least one of Matt's friends (Modine) along the way, leading law enforcement to suspect Matt himself is the bomber.

Neeson's latest movie also stars Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Lilly Aspell and Embeth Davidtz.

Retribution is in theaters Aug. 25.

