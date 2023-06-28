Liam Neeson’s Morning Commute Turns Deadly with a Ticking Bomb in ‘Retribution’ Trailer: Watch

Liam Neeson is back in action in the trailer for his latest thriller.

The official trailer for Retribution, the 71-year-old actor’s latest movie, was released on Wednesday morning. In true Neeson fashion, it includes everything from high-speed car chases to an abundance of fiery explosions.

When an anonymous caller warns Neeson’s character, Matt Turner, of the bomb under his car seat, he begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a series of brutal demands. Turner’s innocent commute turns deadly when he realizes pressure triggers on his seat will detonate the bomb if he or his two kids leave the car. In a twisted game of life or death, Neeson’s character has no choice but to follow the cryptic commands and try to save his family.

“Listen very carefully, or I kill you” the distorted voice booms eerily over Turner’s phone in the trailer. Neeson’s character is instructed to open his glovebox, revealing a weapon he’s supposed to use to kill his friend in another car. When Turner instead throws the weapon to the ground, his friend’s vehicle immediately goes up in flames. “You’re a murderer now, Matt,” the innominate voice interjects.

LIONSGATE



The film also includes appearances from Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell and Embeth Davidtz.

This is not the first film where Neeson finds his character in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Since starring in Taken in 2008, the actor has played countless variations of the rugged hero who finds himself in twisted, deadly encounters. From The Marksman to Blacklight, he’s solidified his position as an action movie mogul — with no end in sight.

Even though he told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that his age was accelerating his retirement from the genre, Neeson’s growing list of upcoming projects says otherwise. In addition to Retribution, the actor has upcoming roles in a catalog of films, including In the Land of Saints and Sinners and Thug.

"I think the action movies will draw to a close — they have to," Neeson said in a TODAY interview in 2022. "Audiences aren't stupid, you know. They're gonna go, 'Oh, f— this guy, Liam Neeson. He's got to be 71, 72, 73...' I'll stop at some stage."

Retribution is in theaters Aug. 25.