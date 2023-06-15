Pitcher Liam Hendriks Says 'Baseball Is the Thing that Helped Me Get Back' from Stage-IV Cancer

Liam Hendriks made his return late last month after announcing he was in remission in April

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 15, 2023 02:47PM EDT
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Liam Hendriks. Photo:

Michael Reaves/Getty

There’s plenty of things that helped Liam Hendriks recover from cancer, but he says baseball was his biggest motivator.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher made his emotional return to the mound last month after he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in January and underwent both immunotherapy and chemotherapy.

“I think baseball is the thing that helped me get back as quickly as I could,” Hendriks, 34, told GQ Sports this week. “Having that goal, having that drive, having that target date, having something to do, having something to [work] toward—that helped in the recovery.”

In April, Hendriks announced he was in remission after four rounds of treatment and soon began working his way back to joining his teammates in Chicago.

“There’s always the fear: Did I rush back? Did I come back too soon?” the Australian-born pitcher told GQ. “I don’t feel like I did. We’ll see.”

Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox is introduced during pregame ceremonies prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Liam Hendriks. Ron Vesely/Getty
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Liam Hendriks.

Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty

The pitcher told GQ he would practice as much as he could between rounds of chemotherapy, playing catch and riding a Peloton bike to keep up his cardiovascular conditioning. He even began to show up at the White Sox training facilities, surprising his teammates and throwing bullpen sessions.

He then set a goal for himself to return to a major league mound by the end of May: “Just for my own mental state, so I had something to beat,” he told GQ.

Hendriks met his goal and returned on May 29. Earlier this month, he notched his first win of the season on June 4 — National Cancer Survivors Day.

His return did hit one hiccup this week when the White Sox put him on the 15-day injured list after he began feeling pain in his throwing elbow. The pitcher told ESPN, however, that he hopes to be back “as soon as I can” and return to his peak form. 

In three of the last four seasons, Hendriks was named to the American League All-Star team and has been one of the game’s best relief pitchers. In five appearances since his return this season, Hendriks has one save and two wins.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After his first game back, Liam's wife Kristi Hendriks told reporters also she believes baseball played a vital role in his recovery.

“When you are having all this poison pumped into your body, the last thing you feel is normal,” she said. “It was great for him too to have the camaraderie with his teammates. He got to, you guys know Liam, he’s a goofy, random man. And he’s weird. He felt like he was part of his people again. I think that if he didn’t have baseball, his recovery would have been very different.”

Related Articles
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Chicago White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Plays First Game Post-Cancer Treatments: 'I Felt Strong'
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Liam Hendriks Gets First Win After Cancer on National Cancer Survivors Day: 'Pretty Special'
Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Is Officially 'Cancer Free' From Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Keaton Winn #67 of the San Francisco Giants pitching in his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 13, 2023
San Francisco Giants Pitcher Makes MLB Debut in 1st Time Ever at Big League Ballpark
Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Completes Cancer Treatment: 'My Life Changed Forever'
Travis Kelce Gets "Redemption" With a Successful First Pitch
Travis Kelce Gets 'Redemption' With Successful 1st Pitch, But Says He Almost 'Slipped' and Went Viral Again
Leanne Hainsby's cancer journey
Leanne Hainsby Says She Has 'Quiet Strength' After Cancer Battle in Beaming Post
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches in the ninth inning of an MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals on August 9, 2022 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
White Sox Player Liam Hendriks Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: 'I Am Resolved to Embrace the Fight'
Jeff Bridges Says He 'Certainly Would' Do a Big Lebowski Sequel — with One Catch
Jeff Bridges Says His Tumor Has Shrunk 'to the Size of a Marble'
Colorado Rockies trainers and manager Bud Black, left, tend to starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) after Feltner was hit in the head on a line drive hit by Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) in the second inning at Coors Field May 13, 2023. Feltner was helped off the field and taken to the clubhouse.
Rockies Pitcher Ryan Feltner Suffers Fractured Skull After Ball to the Head: 'Could Have Been Worse'
Hank Green
YouTube Star Hank Green Reveals Hodgkin's Lymphoma Diagnosis: 'It's Gonna Be Really Unpleasant'
Jeff Bridges Says COVID, Cancer 'Heightened the Experience of Dancing with My Mortality'
Jeff Bridges Says COVID, Cancer 'Heightened the Experience of Dancing with My Mortality' (Exclusive)
Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers
Foster Moreau Signs with New Orleans Saints Weeks After Revealing Hodgkin's Lymphoma Diagnosis
Mike Clevinger #52 of the San Diego Padres looks on during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals
White Sox Pitcher Mike Clevinger Won't Face Discipline from MLB Following Domestic Abuse Allegations
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 20, 2004: (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Actor, Sam Neill, at Circular Quay in Sydney. (Photo by Newspix/Getty Images)
Sam Neill Asks Fans Not to 'Worry' About His Health After Cancer Reveal: 'I Am Alive and Well'
sam neil
Sam Neill Reveals He's Being Treated for Stage 3 Blood Cancer: 'Just Pleased to Be Alive'