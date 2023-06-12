The LG Portable Air Conditioner Shoppers Call a ‘Beast’ Is Over $100 Off at Amazon Today

There’s no denying: It’s officially hot out. While you could spend your days taking cold showers and running the air conditioner nonstop, there are other ways to stay cool — without running up your utility bill.

Check out the LG Portable Air Conditioner, which is currently on sale at Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen in the last month. The three-in-one air conditioner has cooling, fan, and dehumidifying options, so you get multiple devices in one. The fan mode offers multiple speeds to choose from, while the dehumidifying mode can be used during rainy and damp days to remove excess moisture from the air.

The portable air conditioner can cool rooms up to 250 square feet, making it the perfect addition to medium-sized rooms like bedrooms and dens. Thanks to the auto swing vent, air will oscillate and circulate evenly around the room — so you won’t have to worry about hot or cold spots. It’s also super quiet, so it won’t bother you while you’re watching TV or trying to sleep. And, thanks to its compact design with wheels on the bottom, it can be easily moved from room to room.

Over 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given the LG Portable Air Conditioner a five-star rating, with users noting that it cools a room “within 15 minutes” and adding that “this thing is a beast.” One reviewer said, “My room gets super cold,” while another added: “Last summer I was dying! I finally got this portable AC and it works really well.”

A third reviewer wrote that they bought this device last summer after their central AC died, writing, “Boy was I glad to have this.” They continued, saying, “The unit works great blowing out cold air fast and using the louvers to spread it around.” They also wrote, “It kept the bedroom a comfortable temperature even on the hottest of days and downright chilly at night, just how I like it. I had to use a heavier blanket!”

