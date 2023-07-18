Lexi Reed Rings Hospital Bell for Her Calciphylaxis Recovery: 'Wounds Healed'

Lexi Reed has reached a new milestone.

On Wednesday, the fitness influencer shared an Instagram video of herself ringing a hospital bell after 59 weeks of calciphylaxis treatment. The long-awaited moment came more than a year after Reed announced that she was diagnosed with the rare disease in the painful aftermath of her kidney failure in May 2022.

According to Cleveland Clinic, the condition can lead to open wounds that are prone to dangerous or deadly infections and is caused when calcium builds up in blood vessels and blocks blood flow to the skin. Reed has often shared her journey with the disease on social media, making her ability to share the new health update one that caused her to be "full of emotion."

"FIFTY NINE WEEKS OF WOUND CARE (13.5months) & THEYVE OFFICIALLY GRADUATED ME AS HEALED + I GOT TO RING THE BELL FOR WOUNDS HEALED 😭😭," she wrote in the post's lengthy caption. Reed added that she still has three wounds to take care of but that her doctors feel confident that they are well enough to be treated at home.

She continued: "Remission is so so close & as afraid as I am that the wounds will reopen or that any second things could change - IM CELEBRATING THIS MAJOR MILESTONE & putting all my faith that I'll continue to beat this disease."

Lexi Reed/instagram

Reed revealed in her video that her treatment involved caring for over thirty wounds and that her appointments initially lasted over five hours. The influencer also previously said the disease left her with the need to use a wheelchair after being unable to walk or stand on her own for months.

She reflected on her journey by adding in the caption: "This has been such a battle full of all emotions, but giving up has never been an option! This video may show a big victory, but every daily struggle has been worth it & I'm so grateful to be where I am now! I've waited & prayed for this moment a LONG time despite it all!"

Reed rose to fame after chronicling her weight loss journey online, which led to her and her husband Danny losing a total of 395 lbs. in two years. She ended her post by thanking him and her family for being the "strongest support team."

"I literally couldn't have survived this without you all constantly taking care of me when I wasn't sure how I'd get through this. ❤️ I'm not done fighting & forever grateful for this life!" she wrote.

