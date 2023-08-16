Lexi Reed Reveals 42-Lb. Weight Loss: ‘Feels So Good to Be Back on Track’

Lexi Reed is proud of how far she has come with her fitness goals.

On Tuesday, the weight loss influencer, 32, posted a lengthy message on Instagram, candidly sharing what her latest progress means to he after facing difficult setbacks over the past year.

"-42LBS⬇️ FROM MARCH TO AUGUST + STILL DOWN 240LBS TOTAL!" Reed began, showing her results in before and after shots on a digital scale. "With my calciphylaxis, my weight fluctuated between losing weight rapidly because I was in so much pain that I didn't want to move to eat as well as losing a ton of muscle, then eating whatever I could to heal + get my strength back up."

Calciphylaxis is a rare and serious condition where calcium builds up in blood vessels and blocks blood flow to the skin, according to Cleveland Clinic. It can cause potentially deadly infections.

Continued Reed, "Fast forward to March, where I finally felt well enough to start moving more, refocus, and start over for what felt like the millionth time, but also what felt familiar."

"I spent a long time trying to heal/survive over the last year 1/2, but it feels so good to be back on track towards my goals & almost healed," she shared. "Excited to be closer to 200lbs than 300lbs and can't wait to see onderland again + continue getting stronger! The last few months are going to pass anyway - start today!"

Reed also stated on Sunday that her focus is on healing and surviving, "However lately I've been feeling good now that I feel like I'm in more control of my body, my health, & feeling more like myself again daily!"

In April, Reed disclosed that she went nearly a year without proper sleep due to her extensive health recovery.

Posting a Q&A on her Instagram Story at the time, Reed responded to a follower who asked if her sleep has been impacted by her calciphylaxis diagnosis, which left her in and out of the hospital for months.

"100% — I slept in this chair until about 2 months ago or so," Reed responded. "I'm finally able to sleep in a bed propped up but with multiple pillows surrounding me and I can't sleep any other way then on my back with my wounds which is hard enough.🙃 I miss being a side sleeper lol."

Expanding on her struggle from her treatment, she wrote:

"Hate how nauseous I feel after every infusion but unfortunately actually got sick today ugh. It is what it is..🤷‍♀️ #trusttheprocess."

She also posted a photo from April 2022 when she was receiving IV treatments two times a week for four weeks.

"One year later instead of those 4 weeks but thankful to still be slowly healing🙃🙃," she added.

In September 2022, Reed revealed on Instagram that she was finally able to walk again after spending the majority of the year facing mobility problems. In a clip, she showed footage of herself slowly walking up and down a sidewalk, admitting that 2022 was "the hardest year of my life."