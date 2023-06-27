Lewis Capaldi Is Taking a Break from Touring in 'Foreseeable Future' for 'Mental and Physical Health'

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he is taking a break from touring for now, for the sake of his health.

The 26-year-old singer announced the news in a statement shared on his Instagram Tuesday and called it “the most difficult decision of my life.”

Capaldi’s announcement comes after the Scottish musician struggled to finish his set at Glastonbury on Saturday and was supported by the crowd. Ahead of his set at the English music festival, Capaldi had canceled three weeks of performances in order to “rest and recover,” both mentally and physically.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” his post on Tuesday read.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come,” the statement continued.

Lewis Capaldi's announcement on Instagram. Lewis Capaldi/Instagram

Capaldi has been open in the past about his struggles with anxiety, and revealed he’d been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome in September 2022.

The “Before You Go” singer went on to say he knows he is "incredibly fortunate" to be able to take time away "when others can't” and thanked his "amazing” family, friends, team, medical professionals "and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I've needed it more than ever."

Capaldi concluded his message, "I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can. ❤️ All my love, always, Lewis x."



At Glastonbury, the “Someone You Loved” crooner had a visibly difficult time singing the chart-topping hit, as he dealt with what appeared to be involuntary movements and his voice breaking. But in an emotional moment, the packed crowd sang every word and carried him to the finish line.

Lewis Capaldi performing at Glastonbury Festival on June 24, 2023. Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Ahead of the song, Capaldi told the crowd, “I recently took three weeks off just to have a wee break for my head and my mental health and I wanted to come back and do Glasto because it’s obviously so incredible, so I just wanna thank you for coming out and watching us."



"I was s--- scared but you’ve really made me feel at ease, so thank you very f---ing much. I’m really sorry — I hope the Eavises will have me back even though it’s been a bit of a s---show.”

He added before the song began, “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks. You might not see me even for the rest of the year, but when I do come back and I do see you, I hope you’re up for watching.”



After the song finished to huge cheers, Capaldi said before walking off stage, “Glastonbury, thank you so much. Thank you. It genuinely means the world to me to do this so thank you very f---ing much. If I never get to do it again, this has been enough.”

