Lewis Capaldi Appears Emotional as Fans Finish Song for Him at Glastonbury Festival

Lewis Capaldi's fans were right by his side this weekend at Glastonbury.

Just three weeks after canceling a string of performances in order to “rest and recover” both mentally and physically, the 26-year-old musician struggled to finish his set at the music festival in England, but his crowd supported him through it all.

On Saturday, the "Someone You Love" crooner had a visibly difficult time singing the chart-topping hit, as he dealt with what appeared to be involuntary movements and his voice breaking.

Capaldi, who has been open in the past about his struggles with anxiety and Tourette syndrome, didn't have to finish the set alone, though. As his band continued to play the track, the packed crowd sang every word and guided the recording artist to the finish line.

The emotional moment was captured by the BBC in a video that has since garnered more than 50,000 likes on Twitter.

“Glastonbury, thank you so much,” Capaldi said at the end of his set. “If I never get to do this again, this has been amazing.”

Before the song, as The Guardian reports, Capaldi opened up about his "wee break for my mental health,” and explained how much Glastonbury meant to him.

“I wanted to come back and do Glasto because it’s so incredible, so I just wanna thank you for coming out and watching us. I was s--- scared but you’ve really made me feel at ease. I’m really sorry — I hope the Eavises will have me back even though it’s been a bit of a s--- show.”

He then added during the set: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks. You might not see me even for the rest of the year, but when I do come back and I do see you, I hope you’re up for watching.”

His Glastonbury appearance comes weeks after he broke the news on Instagram about the brief break, explaining in a "difficult message" that he had to cancel all commitments ahead of the festival.

“It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of,” he said of touring for his sophomore album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent. “That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically. I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all.”

He added, “I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”

In May, Capaldi revealed during an Apple Music interview that he was willing to step away from music in order to preserve his mental health. "Right now I'm at a point where I can balance my mental health and how I feel in general … the trade-off is worth it," he said at the time. "I'll take a few panic attacks and my Tourette's and stuff for what's happening, but if it gets to the point where things get worse mentally and I stop looking after myself in that regard, I think that would be a point where I'd be like, 'I'm just not going to do this anymore.'"

"At that point, if it felt like it was becoming something that I was not into or was causing me stress or I hated, then that’s when I would probably pack it in," he added.

The musician publicly shared his Tourette syndrome diagnosis in September, explaining his twitches to fans during an Instagram Live — and revealing he would notice them in old interviews from 2018.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Tourette syndrome is a disorder "that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can't be easily controlled." The tics typically begin to manifest between the ages of 2 and 15, and males are three to four times more likely to develop the disorder than females.

