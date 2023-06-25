Lewis Capaldi Appears Emotional as Fans Finish Song for Him at Glastonbury Festival

When the "Someone You Love" singer struggled with his voice during his set, the crowd came to his rescue

By
Published on June 25, 2023 04:18PM EDT
Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival
Lewis Capaldi performed on the Pyramid Stage at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival. Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lewis Capaldi's fans were right by his side this weekend at Glastonbury.

Just three weeks after canceling a string of performances in order to “rest and recover” both mentally and physically, the 26-year-old musician struggled to finish his set at the music festival in England, but his crowd supported him through it all.

On Saturday, the "Someone You Love" crooner had a visibly difficult time singing the chart-topping hit, as he dealt with what appeared to be involuntary movements and his voice breaking.

Capaldi, who has been open in the past about his struggles with anxiety and Tourette syndrome, didn't have to finish the set alone, though. As his band continued to play the track, the packed crowd sang every word and guided the recording artist to the finish line.

The emotional moment was captured by the BBC in a video that has since garnered more than 50,000 likes on Twitter.

“Glastonbury, thank you so much,” Capaldi said at the end of his set. “If I never get to do this again, this has been amazing.”

Before the song, as The Guardian reports, Capaldi opened up about his "wee break for my mental health,” and explained how much Glastonbury meant to him.

“I wanted to come back and do Glasto because it’s so incredible, so I just wanna thank you for coming out and watching us. I was s--- scared but you’ve really made me feel at ease. I’m really sorry — I hope the Eavises will have me back even though it’s been a bit of a s--- show.”

He then added during the set: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks. You might not see me even for the rest of the year, but when I do come back and I do see you, I hope you’re up for watching.”

His Glastonbury appearance comes weeks after he broke the news on Instagram about the brief break, explaining in a "difficult message" that he had to cancel all commitments ahead of the festival.

“It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of,” he said of touring for his sophomore album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent. “That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically. I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all.”

He added, “I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”

In May, Capaldi revealed during an Apple Music interview that he was willing to step away from music in order to preserve his mental health. "Right now I'm at a point where I can balance my mental health and how I feel in general … the trade-off is worth it," he said at the time. "I'll take a few panic attacks and my Tourette's and stuff for what's happening, but if it gets to the point where things get worse mentally and I stop looking after myself in that regard, I think that would be a point where I'd be like, 'I'm just not going to do this anymore.'"

"At that point, if it felt like it was becoming something that I was not into or was causing me stress or I hated, then that’s when I would probably pack it in," he added.

The musician publicly shared his Tourette syndrome diagnosis in September, explaining his twitches to fans during an Instagram Live — and revealing he would notice them in old interviews from 2018.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Tourette syndrome is a disorder "that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can't be easily controlled." The tics typically begin to manifest between the ages of 2 and 15, and males are three to four times more likely to develop the disorder than females.

Related Articles
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Asks Fans for 'Kindness' Before Playing 'Dear John' Ahead of 'Speak Now' Re-Release
Adele Polls Concert Audience on 'Titan' Sub: 'Would You Go To The Bottom of The Ocean'
Adele Polls Las Vegas Concert Audience After 'Titan' Sub Tragedy, Asks Who Would Go 'To The Very Bottom of The Ocean'
Solange Knowles Shares Birthday Post Including a Sweet Jetski Moment and Dancing Video with Sister Beyonce
Solange Knowles Marks Birthday with Post Including a Sweet Jetski Moment and Dancing Video with Sister Beyoncé
Cate Blanchett, alongside the Sparks, performs on the Park Stage Glastonbury Festival, Day 3, UK
Cate Blanchett Rocks Out During Surprise Appearance at 2023 Glastonbury Festival
Britney Spears Michael Jackson split
Britney Spears Dances to Michael Jackson's 1995 Hit 'Scream' in New Video
Keyshia Cole and her mother, Franky Lons (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Keyshia Cole Relives Mother’s Addiction and Accidental Fentanyl Overdose in New Biopic: ‘I Hope It Helps People’
Kim Petras; Jun 4, 2023 Location: Los Angeles, CA
Kim Petras Is Single — but Goes on Dates 'Every Now and Then to Stay Sane' (Exclusive)
Troye Sivan Jokes He 'Almost Got Murdered' by K-Pop Fans After Openly Crushing on Stray Kids' Hyunjin
Troye Sivan Jokes He 'Almost Got Murdered' by K-Pop Fans After Openly Crushing on Stray Kids' Hyunjin
Ashley Everett and BeyoncÃ©
Here's Why Beyoncé's Longtime Dance Captain Ashley Everett Isn't on the Renaissance Tour: 'A New Journey' (Exclusive)
Busta Rhymes performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023
Busta Rhymes to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards
Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018
Kelly Clarkson Reveals What She Texted Ex Brandon Blackstock About Her Divorce Album
Singer Doja Cat performs on the Main Stage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 24, 2022
Doja Cat Announces First Tour in 4 Years with Special Guests Ice Spice and Doechii — See the Dates
Chaka Khan and Joni Mitchell attend the Jazz Foundation honors Joni Mitchell And Wayne Shorter at Vibrato on November 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Joni Mitchell Says She and Chaka Khan Once Dine-and-Dashed After Drinking a 'Lot of Wine'
Bebe Rexha Shares Photo Update of Eye Injury After Onstage Assault: 'Black and Blue Now But Much Better'
Bebe Rexha Shares Photo Update of Eye Injury After Onstage Assault: 'Black and Blue Now but Much Better'
John Mayer and Andy Cohen attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Andy Cohen on February 04, 2022
Andy Cohen Clarifies Comments About Being 'in Love' with Pal John Mayer: 'Get Ahold of Yourself'
Shinedown
Shinedown Score a Mainstream Hit with 'A Symptom of Being Human': 'It's a Song About Taking a Breath' (Exclusive)