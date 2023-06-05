Lewis Capaldi Cancels Shows for Next 3 Weeks to 'Rest and Recover': 'I'm Struggling'

Lewis Capaldi has canceled all his tour dates in the next three weeks in order to “rest and recover” both mentally and physically.

The “Someone You Loved” singer, 26, broke the news on his Instagram Monday after previously sharing that his struggle with anxiety and Tourette syndrome has recently taken a toll on his career.

“This is a really difficult message, and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I’m really sorry to say that I’m going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th,” began Capaldi.

“It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of,” he said of touring his sophomore album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

“That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically,” the musician shared. “I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all.”

“I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come,” explained Capaldi of returning to play the Glastonbury Festival later this month.

He continued, “I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”

“I know many of you will have spent money on travel or hotels, which I appreciate more than ever with how difficult things are economically at the moment, so I’m extremely sorry for the impact this will have,” Capaldi added. “The fact you’re willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky.”



He concluded his message: “I’m getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I’m so grateful for. I take none of this for granted and can’t wait to be back doing it again. All my love, Lewis x.”

Emanuela Giurano/TSCK/LiveMedia/Shutterstock

In May, the Scottish singer-songwriter shared that he is willing to step away from music in order to preserve his mental health.



"Right now I'm at a point where I can balance my mental health and how I feel in general…the trade-off is worth it," he said. "I'll take a few panic attacks and my Tourette's and stuff for what's happening, but if it gets to the point where things get worse mentally and I stop kind of looking after myself in that regard, I think that would be a point where I'd be like, 'I'm just not going to do this anymore.'"

"At that point, if it felt like it was becoming something that I was not into or was causing me stress or I hated, then that’s when I would probably pack it in," Capaldi added.