Lew Palter, Who Starred as Macy’s Co-Owner Isidor Straus in ‘Titanic,' Dead at 94

The film, stage and television actor died last month, his daughter confirmed

By Escher Walcott
Updated on June 27, 2023 10:33AM EDT
Lew Palter in Titanic
Lew Palter. Photo:

Paramount +

Lew Palter, who starred in 1997's Oscar-winning blockbuster Titanic, has died. He was 94. 

The veteran actor died of lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles, California, on May 21, his daughter Catherine Palter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. 

Palter was known worldwide for his role as Isidor Strauss, the co-owner of Macy's department store, in James Cameron's beloved epic. He began his career appearing in New York stage productions before heading to Broadway, and went on to become a familiar face on TV in such shows as Columbo, The Brady Bunch, The Rules of Marriage and L.A. Law.

The film, stage and television actor was a faculty member at CalArts School of Theater. Palter was described as “a great teacher” by former student, Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong, in a tribute on Instagram. “Lew directed me in my second favorite play at CalArts- “Anton in Show Business” by Jane Martin with all the other girls who weren’t cast in the big shows our second year,” Strong, 39, wrote.

Lew Palter in Titanic
Lew Palter in Titanic.

Paramount +

“Lew told me he thought I should take a class at the Groundlings. I said no way I’m a serious actor. Turns out Lew was right. I took the class at the Groundlings. It brought me back to Chicago to study improv there. Then I ended up auditioning for Lorne Michaels. Thanks Lew.”

Palter also taught famous students Ed Harris and Don Cheadle.

Strong continued to reference the famous scene in Titanic of Palter’s character lying in bed with his wife as their room filled with water. “For so many years I got to brag that my teacher was the old guy in Titanic that chose to stay in bed,” she continued. “Lew knew how to live life well. How to teach students to be not only better actors but better people.”

CalArts School of Theater Dean Travis Preston remembered Palter as someone who “loved the craft of acting and taught his students to do the same.” Preston said in a statement, “He fostered deep curiosity, care, intellect, and humor in every scene, play, and class.”

“He had the utmost respect of his students and encouraged all to find truth in their work and lives,” the Dean added. “His legacy is carried forth in the many careers, lives, and stories he touched, and our collective CalArts thoughts are with his family, friends, and theater community who loved him so.”

Palter’s wife died in 2020. The actor is survived by his daughter Catherine and his grandchildren Sam, Tessa, and Miranda.

