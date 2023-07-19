This Tower Fan That Provides ‘Instant Cooling’ Is Just $60 at Amazon Today

It’s July and it’s brutal outside: That much is true. And while you could easily run the air conditioner for hours on end, you probably don’t want to increase your electric bill astronomically. So rather than suffer in the heat, consider picking up a tower fan that will do the trick.

Right now, the Levoit Tower Fan is on sale at Amazon, priced at just $60. The tower fan has four modes (auto mode, turbo mode, advanced sleep mode, and normal fan mode), as well as five speeds, allowing you plenty of control over the device. The fan has wide coverage thanks to the 90-degree oscillation, plus a powerful motor that helps cool down a room quickly. Plus, it’s super easy to install — simply connect the base pieces and you’re good to go.

The fan also comes with a remote control — so you can control the device without getting up. And if you’re worried about it keeping you up while you’re trying to sleep, just switch it to sleep mode, which will turn off display lights and lower the decibel. Keep the fan for years to come by taking good care of it, which involves a simple task: Just remove the washable back cover and wipe down the inside of the fan.

Levoit Tower Fan, $60 (Save $10)

Amazon

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend the Levoit Tower Fan, with many noting that it’s “super quiet” and “gets you cold fast.” One user wrote that it’s “quiet and blows like the wind or just a murmur of a breeze,” while another added, “I can’t believe that a fan can keep you cool and be super quiet at the same time!”

A third five-star reviewer wrote, “It works wonderfully and provides instant cooling.” They explained that before buying this device, they owned a fan that “merely blows the warm air back at you,” and “it did not cool,” but “this product is 1,000 percent better.” They also added that the “remote control works perfectly.”

Head to Amazon to shop the Levoit Tower Fan while it’s just $60.

