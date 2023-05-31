This Levoit Air Purifier Has Nearly 35,000 Amazon Five-Star Ratings, and It's on Sale for Just $68

One reviewer called it a “life-changer for people with allergies and asthma”

Clara McMahon
Published on May 31, 2023 07:30 AM

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home, H13 True HEPA Filter Tout
While there are many perks to spring and summer weather, pollen in the air is not one of them. Plus, as the weather warms up and air conditioners turn on, allergens, like pollen, dust, and dander, can circulate through your home even more. The solution? A trusty air purifier to capture microscopic pollutants in their tracks.

This Levoit LV-H132 True HEPA Air Purifier has plenty of powerful purification properties, and nearly 35,000 perfect ratings at Amazon to boot. And if you add it to your cart right now, you can snag it on sale for 25 percent off.

The air purifier functions with a three-stage, ozone-free HEPA filtration system to securely trap allergens, pollutants, and unwanted odors. The first filter phase captures larger pollutants, like pet hair and lint, and the second stage works on smaller particles, like dust, smoke, and pollen. Then, the third filtration stage uses activated carbon to neutralize yucky odors and fumes. 

It operates on two different settings: High speed, which reaches a noise level of 46 decibels, and low speed, a whisper-quiet 25 decibels. One reviewer called the air purifier “quiet, and even on its highest setting” before explaining that it’s “like white noise and does not disturb one's sleep.” It also features two customizable night light settings, so you can truly create your ideal sleeping environment as it snatches nastiness from the air. 

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home, H13 True HEPA Filter

Amazon

Buy It! Levoit LV-H132 True HEPA Air Purifier, $67.60 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

With allergy season in full swing, more than 200 Amazon shoppers have purchased the Levoit LV-H132 True HEPA Air Purifier in the past week. One reviewer raved that it “captured so much gross stuff” from the air in their home and continued by saying, “We don't smoke, and we vacuum and clean every other day, and it still pulls crud out of the air.” Another user said the three-stage filter “works great for everything from pet odors to allergens, like cat dander and pollen.”

A third shopper called it a “life-changer for people with allergies and asthma” and said they “instantly noticed an improvement” for their condition. They wrote: “I sleep through the night no problem now. I can breathe much easier and without much irritation. I have noticed less accumulation of dust and particles in the air [and on] surfaces, as well.”

Say goodbye to pesky home pollutants this spring and summer and grab the Levoit LV-H132 True HEPA Air Purifier while it’s 25 percent off at Amazon.

