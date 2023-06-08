Sales for This Best-Selling Levoit Air Purifier Have Jumped 3,000%+ on Amazon in the Past 24 Hours

The ability to breathe in the fresh air, inside your home or outside on a walk, is essential. Homes are often filled with dust, pollutants, pet dander, and other contaminants that can infiltrate the air, and the air quality outdoors can be less than ideal, especially in areas that experience devastating wildfires. A reliable air purifier can help.

At Amazon, shoppers keep buying the Levoit Core 200S Smart WiFi Air Purifier; it’s landed a spot on the site’s Movers and Shakers chart, which showcases the latest trending products, and sales have jumped more than 3,000 percent in the past 24 hours.

The best-selling air purifier uses an H13 True HEPA Filter to capture 99.97 percent of airborne contaminants, ridding a room of dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and more. The key to its magic rests in its 360-degree design, which refreshes the air in rooms as large as 183 feet up to five times per hour. Additionally, like other Levoit air purifiers, it doesn’t use UV-C light, which can be harmful to those with asthma and pets.

Plus, it can run at night while you’re sleeping, as it operates on a “whisper-quiet” decibel level, according to the brand, and it even has an optional night light function that creates a glow if you don’t like to sleep in a completely dark room.

The smart air purifier is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and can be controlled via the VeSync app. The app lets users create a schedule, turn the air purifier on and off, set a timer, and check the filter life. That feature is a standout among shoppers, as it lets customers know when it’s time to replace the filter, something that should be done every six to eight months.

The air purifier has racked up more than 26,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have called it “quiet and effective” and wrote that it “works wonders” in their reviews. One shopper raved, “This is the best air filter that I have ever purchased! Mighty with a small footprint and worked beyond my wildest expectations.”

Another reviewer called it a “lifesaver for indoor breathing during wildfires,” and a final shopper shared that the “air is noticeably crisp” in their apartment thanks to the air purifier. “The smart features are great, and I like that there’s a reminder setting for when the filter needs to be replaced,” they added.

If you’re in the market for a new air purifier, check out the popular Levoit Core 200S Smart WiFi Air Purifier that’s leaving Amazon shoppers.

