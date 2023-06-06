These Best-Selling Levi’s Denim Shorts Are Trending on Amazon — and They’re on Sale Right Now

With summer right around the corner, Amazon shoppers are adding these popular Levi’s shorts to their wardrobes.

This week, the Levi's 501 Original Shorts are climbing Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion chart, a hub for the most in-demand clothing, shoes, and accessories. They’re also the best-selling shorts on the entire site right now. And if you act fast, you can get a pair for as little as $40 right now.

The denim shorts are made mostly of cotton, meaning they’re soft with a bit of stretch. They have a high rise and a button fly closure. And with a slim fit through the hip, the shorts are slightly loose without being baggy.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's 501 Original Shorts in Luxor Baked, $39.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com



A timeless wardrobe staple, the shorts are great for all kinds of summer outings. Wear them with comfy sneakers and a lightweight T-shirt if you’re headed to a picnic at the park or a local fair. You can also throw them over your favorite swimsuit, whether you’re going to the pool or the beach. For dressier occasions, style them with a breezy blouse and strappy sandals. And after a sweaty day out, you can easily clean them as they’re machine washable.

The shorts come in standard sizes as well as plus sizes up to size 39. For the best fit, the brand recommends going up a size. You can also refer to the size chart in the product images. To go with any wardrobe, the shorts come in 33 washes, including a light wash, a medium wash, and a faded black pair. Prices depend on the size and wash you opt for, but most of the styles are on sale right now.

More than 16,300 customers have given the shorts a five-star rating, calling them “super flattering” and “so cute.” One shopper wrote, “I’ll be wearing these on repeat all summer long,” and another reviewer shared, “I’m 48 [and] not always confident in shorts, but these are perfect. My husband and teen girls complimented them.” A third reviewer raved that the “shorts are the perfect length and comfy enough to wear all day.”

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to shop the Levi's 501 Original Shorts while they’re on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's 501 Original Shorts in Better Weathered, $43.12 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! Levi's 501 Original Shorts in Dark Indigo, $49.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com



Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.