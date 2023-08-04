Levi McConaughey Reflects on His 'Really Cool' Community Service Experience Cooking Meals in Paris

"It was really cool to serve some people that don’t normally get to have it," McConaughey said

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 4, 2023 04:10PM EDT
levi mcconaughey community service
Photo:

Levi Mcconaughey/Instagram

Levi McConaughey is thinking back about a special community service experience.

On Friday, the son of Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves posted a series of photos to his Instagram that honored his time working at Refettorio Paris, a restaurant that serves meals to the homeless.

"A few trips back I got the chance to cook at @refettorioparis for some people that don't normally get to have a really nice meal," he wrote in the caption.

"Refettorio Paris serves first class meals to the homeless. They made a great restaurant with high-end chefs to cook — using produce that was going to be thrown away."

"Thank you to Chef Massimo @massimobottura and our friend @jr @ateliejr for making this happen. It was really cool to serve some people that don't normally get to have it #serviceserves," McConaughey ended his caption.

For his 15th birthday this year, Levi's parents made an already special occasion even more memorable as the couple revealed to the teen that he finally had their blessings to join social media.

Sharing a video on Instagram in a joint post, the two appear together and begin by saying, "Happy Birthday Levi Alves McConaughey."

Marveling at him turning 15, the actor says his wife is "a little nervous today about one of the gifts we are giving you."

"I am, I'm a little nervous," says the mom of three, who also shares 10-year-old Livingston and 13-year-old Vida with the Oscar winner.

"We are allowing you Levi, today on your 15th birthday, to join the social media universe," McConaughey reveals.

"We've been talking about this for a long time," Camila, 41, acknowledges. "Preparing for it, talking about it for three years now."

The parents share their confidence that their son "knows who he is," with McConaughey adding, "He knows where he's going. I think he can handle it. He has a great story to tell, to share."

