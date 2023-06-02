Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This $8 Jewelry Case That’s a ‘Must-Have for Traveling’

Unpacking your luggage to find your necklaces tied into a super-knot can instantly take the fun out of any vacation. If you’re sick of failed attempts to take your jewelry from home to literally anywhere else without losing earring backs or tangling chains, Amazon has the solution for you.

More than 700 Amazon shoppers purchased the Leture Portable Jewelry Organizer this week, and it cost just $8. The case is named for its ability to neatly store all sorts of jewelry — from necklaces to rings to earrings — without any traveling mishaps.

The box’s exterior is made from durable faux leather, while the interior is lined with plush flannel. It features four storage compartments: At the base, the left-hand side of the box features four small sections with removable dividers where you can toss less precious and tangle-resistant pieces, while the right-hand side has six cushioned creases that securely hold rings and earrings. There are also three snap-button hooks to wrap necklaces and other chains at the top of the box, along with an elastic storage basket.

When all is said and done (and stored), the box zips closed to keep gems safe, so you don’t have to worry about a button closure coming undone and spilling your jewelry all over your suitcase. It’s also super compact, measuring just 3.9 inches by 2 inches, so it can easily nestle into luggage or purses without sacrificing too much storage space. The travel jewelry case is available in three colors: pink, white, and black.

More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the jewelry organizer a perfect rating. One shopper called it a “must-have for traveling,” while another raved that it’s “perfect size for travel or just to have [on] your bedside table.” A reviewer that used the organizer on a “short trip” shared that “it fit a necklace, four pairs of earrings, and two bracelets — and still had lots of room to fit more items.”

A final reviewer wrote: “[I] used to put my jewelry in Ziploc bags, which left my necklaces and bracelets in a tangled mess… I had been using this on a two-week trip and never once found my jewelry in a mess.” They added, “This is an amazing purchase if you're a huge traveler and want to keep your jewelry safe and untangled.”

Don’t settle for a tangled mess of jewelry in your luggage every time you travel — instead, grab the highly rated Leture Portable Jewelry Organizer for just $8 at Amazon.

