Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Spend Time at Club 55 Beach in France

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are spending their summer in the South of France.

On Wednesday, the Titanic actor, 48, was seen enjoying time offshore at Saint-Tropez's Club 55 alongside Maguire, also 48, his childhood best friend. The two were spotted dressed in casual attire while spending time jet-boating with friends.

The fun outing comes just a few days after DiCaprio and his The Great Gatsby co-star were seen leaving Hôtel Costes in the French capital's 1st arrondissement on Thursday night. The longtime pals' night out came one day after they were photographed going to Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris, where they attended an event with LeBron James.

Speaking about their friendship, Maguire told PEOPLE in 2013, "[Leo and I] are like any other buddies. There's a lot of laughing and chatting between us. We enjoy doing a lot of things we have in common, like basketball. We like to play and talk about basketball."

As to what brings them together, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor added at the time: "Leo and I have a lot of trust and respect for each other. We have a close friendship, and I definitely have an affection for Leo."

The French coastal city is one that has hosted many A-listers including Kate Winslet, Pamela Anderson, Uma Thurman, Ashley Graham, and Elton John.



The city is also favored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. The recently engaged couple was photographed strolling through Saint-Tropez in June as part of their European vacation.

DiCaprio's next movie is Killers of the Flower Moon, a historical epic that reunites him with director Martin Scorsese. He stars as Ernest Burkhart, who begins a romance with Lily Gladstone's character, Mollie Kyle. The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma, where the Osage Nation has found oil underneath their land, a discovery that leads to murders. Robert De Niro also stars. The movie opens in select theaters on Oct. 6 before opening nationwide on Oct. 20 and later being streamed on Apple TV+.