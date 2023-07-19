Lifestyle Travel Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Spend Time at Club 55 Beach in France The childhood best friends have been spotted together hitting various French hotspots By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 19, 2023 07:09PM EDT Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - The Oscar winner actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, and his long-time friend actor, Tobey Maguire were seen arriving at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez. Pictured: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*. Photo: Best Image / BACKGRID Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are spending their summer in the South of France. On Wednesday, the Titanic actor, 48, was seen enjoying time offshore at Saint-Tropez's Club 55 alongside Maguire, also 48, his childhood best friend. The two were spotted dressed in casual attire while spending time jet-boating with friends. The fun outing comes just a few days after DiCaprio and his The Great Gatsby co-star were seen leaving Hôtel Costes in the French capital's 1st arrondissement on Thursday night. The longtime pals' night out came one day after they were photographed going to Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris, where they attended an event with LeBron James. Best Image / BACKGRID Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Spotted Leaving Paris Hotel for Night Out: Photo Speaking about their friendship, Maguire told PEOPLE in 2013, "[Leo and I] are like any other buddies. There's a lot of laughing and chatting between us. We enjoy doing a lot of things we have in common, like basketball. We like to play and talk about basketball." Best Image / BACKGRID Shirtless Jerry Seinfeld Spotted Yachting with Wife Jessica in the South of France As to what brings them together, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor added at the time: "Leo and I have a lot of trust and respect for each other. We have a close friendship, and I definitely have an affection for Leo." The French coastal city is one that has hosted many A-listers including Kate Winslet, Pamela Anderson, Uma Thurman, Ashley Graham, and Elton John. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories The city is also favored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. The recently engaged couple was photographed strolling through Saint-Tropez in June as part of their European vacation. DiCaprio's next movie is Killers of the Flower Moon, a historical epic that reunites him with director Martin Scorsese. He stars as Ernest Burkhart, who begins a romance with Lily Gladstone's character, Mollie Kyle. The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma, where the Osage Nation has found oil underneath their land, a discovery that leads to murders. Robert De Niro also stars. The movie opens in select theaters on Oct. 6 before opening nationwide on Oct. 20 and later being streamed on Apple TV+.