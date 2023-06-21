Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Spotted in Paris Together Wearing Matching Dodgers Hats

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are living it up together.

The longtime friends were photographed going to Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris on Wednesday, where they were attending an event with LeBron James.

DiCaprio, 48, was photographed talking on his phone while entering, and Maguire, 47, followed behind, also wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and mask.

The actors co-starred together in 1993's This Boy's Life and 2013's The Great Gatsby, but the pair began their decades-long friendship after meeting in 1990 during the casting for Parenthood. The short-lived television spin-off is based on Ron Howard's movie starring Steve Martin (before it was revived for TV successfully in 2010).

backgrid

Maguire told PEOPLE in 2013, "[Leo and I] are like any other buddies. There's a lot of laughing and chatting between us. We enjoy doing a lot of things we have in common, like basketball. We like to play and talk about basketball."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Leo and I have a lot of trust and respect for each other," the Spider-Man actor added at the time. "We have a close friendship and I definitely have an affection for Leo."

backgrid

Last June, Maguire celebrated his birthday with DiCaprio and other famous friends, including Kevin Connolly, in L.A.



Earlier this month, DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted at the same London restaurant as the actor grabbed dinner with his father George DiCaprio, and his stepmother Peggy Ann Farrar.

A source said of the sighting, "It's not surprising that both these two were at a hot spot on the same night. They didn't arrive or sit together or eat together." The source added that Hadid, 28, did not arrive at the restaurant with DiCaprio's parents.

