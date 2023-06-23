Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Spotted Leaving Paris Hotel for Night Out: Photo

The close friends were photographed leaving the Hôtel Costes Thursday night in Paris

June 23, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are continuing to take in the City of Light.

The close friends were photographed together on Thursday night in Paris, dressed casually as they left Hôtel Costes in the French capital's 1st arrondissement.

Both Maguire, 47, and DiCaprio, 48, went for darker looks, with the Spider-Man actor in a black T-shirt, dark jeans, sneakers and a black Maternal brand baseball cap.

The Titanic actor, meanwhile, appeared to re-wear the Los Angeles Dodgers cap he'd sported the previous day while out with Maguire.

DiCaprio paired the sporty accessory with a black T-shirt, dark pants, sneakers and a black jacket, and also wore a black protective face mask.

The longtime pals' night out came one day after they were photographed going to Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris, where they were attending an event with LeBron James.

DiCaprio was photographed talking on his phone while entering as Maguire followed behind, also wearing a Dodgers baseball cap and mask.

Maguire and DiCaprio, who've been best friends for over 30 years, first met in 1990 during the casting for Parenthood, a one-season TV spinoff series based on director Ron Howard's movie of he same name starring Steve Martin (before it was revived for TV — successfully — in 2010).

The two bonded instantly and became fast friends. Three years later, both worked together in This Boy's Life, with Robert De Niro. They also appeared together in 2013's The Great Gatsby.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire attend the cocktail reception of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation 4th Annual Saint-Tropez Gala at Domaine Bertaud Belieu on July 26, 2017
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 26, 2017.

 Victor Boyko/Getty

"[Leo and I] are like any other buddies. There's a lot of laughing and chatting between us," Maguire told PEOPLE in 2013 at The Great Gatsby's N.Y.C. premiere. "We enjoy doing a lot of things we have in common, like basketball. We like to play and talk about basketball."

"Leo and I have a lot of trust and respect for each other," he added at the time. "We have a close friendship and I definitely have an affection for Leo."

Last June, Maguire celebrated his birthday with DiCaprio and other famous friends, including Kevin Connolly, in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted at the same London restaurant as the actor grabbed dinner with his father George DiCaprio, and his stepmother Peggy Ann Farrar.

A source said of the sighting, "It's not surprising that both these two were at a hot spot on the same night. They didn't arrive or sit together or eat together." (The source added that Hadid, 28, did not arrive at the restaurant with DiCaprio's parents.)

