Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Tiffany Chen and More Gather to Celebrate Robert De Niro’s 80th Birthday

Robert De Niro is celebrating another year of life and some of the biggest names in Hollywood came out for the milestone!

On Thursday, the Casino actor turned 80 and his family and close friends descended upon New York to enjoy a special dinner in his honor. De Niro’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen also supported her beau on his big day.

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell made De Niro’s dinner a date night as they were seen heading into the restaurant. Famed film director Francis Ford Coppola was also at the NYC hotspot to wish The Godfather alum a happy birthday.

Iconic filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

PEOPLE confirms Star Wars franchise creator George Lucas, Pulp Fiction actor Christopher Walken and civil rights activist Al Sharpton were also in attendance. The star-studded guest list didn’t stop there — Former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo pulled up in a vintage red BMW and parked the beauty himself. De Niro’s A Bronx Tale co-star Chazz Palminteri came out for the soiree as well.

Frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese also arrived at the birthday dinner, signing autographs on his way in and out of the restaurant.

David Blaine arrived in style on a motorcycle with shades on. Bette Midler and Jane Krakowski were also in attendance.

Paul McCartney arrives with his wife Nancy Shevell for Robert De Niros 80th birthday celebration in New York City. Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

Earlier in the day, his daughter Drena De Niro shared a sweet social media post about her father's birthday. "Happy 80 you know who!" Drena added to a repost of a black-and-white portrait that Debi Mazar uploaded to Instagram. “Happy Birthday Bob! Wishing you a happy 80th! Much love to you & the family! Have fun tonight!🕺🏿❤️🇮🇹🌶️💯💋🍾" the Younger alum captioned the photo.

De Niro recently welcomed his seventh baby with Chen. On April 6, the Oscar-winner welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, who was born weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz.

During a sitdown with ET Canada, De Niro corrected the interviewer who asked him about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually."

De Niro's upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, received a 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival in May. Based on David Grann's 2017 bestseller about a true story, the film "is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal."

