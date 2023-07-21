Leonardo DiCaprio Jumps Off Yacht While Vacationing with Tobey Maguire in Saint-Tropez

Leonardo DiCaprio is making a splash on his summer vacation.

The actor and his longtime friend Tobey Maguire were spotted enjoying their time on a yacht in Saint-Tropez on Thursday. Dicaprio even jumped off the deck into the Mediterranean.

The Oscar winner, 48, was seen shirtless, sporting blue board shorts and a silver pendant necklace as he took the plunge.

Leonardo DiCaprio. Splash/MEGA

Meanwhile, Maguire, 48, joined him on the sizable boat, also going shirtless and soaking up some sun. The Spider-Man actor wore a similar bathing suit, topping if off with a baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses.

The pair were also seen this week enjoying time offshore near the celeb-favorite hangout, Club 55, which DiCaprio has visited in the past. Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica also visited in late June aboard a yacht.

Tobey Maguire. Splash/MEGA

The yachting adventure comes about a month after DiCaprio and his The Great Gatsby co-star were spotted leaving Hôtel Costes in Paris in late June. They were also photographed going to Hotel Plaza Athénée, where they attended an event with LeBron James.

Speaking about their friendship, Maguire told PEOPLE in 2013, "[Leo and I] are like any other buddies. There's a lot of laughing and chatting between us. We enjoy doing a lot of things we have in common, like basketball. We like to play and talk about basketball."

As to what brings them together, the actor added at the time: "Leo and I have a lot of trust and respect for each other. We have a close friendship, and I definitely have an affection for Leo."

DiCaprio isn’t the only one getting adventurous on the water On Thursday, Brooklyn Beckham was spotted riding aboar a superyacht in the same spot with his wife Nicola Peltz. The internet chef and photographer showed off his tattoos as he jumped shirtless off the deck of the couple’s boat.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The roster of celebrities voyaging to Saint-Tropez this summer continues to grow. Among the vacationers are Jeff Bezos, who explored the French city with fiancée Lauren Sánchez, Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Steve Harvey with his children and wife, Marjorie.