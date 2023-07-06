Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Were Flirty' in Hamptons: 'They're Definitely Dating' (Exclusive Source)

"It's pretty obvious that they are seeing each other," one source tells PEOPLE

Published on July 6, 2023 02:18PM EDT
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio; Gigi Hadid. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are continuing to enjoy each other's company.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Killers of the Flower Moon actor, 48, and the model, 28, spent time together in the Hamptons over the July 4th weekend — where they got "flirty" with each other.

"They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy," says the source.

"It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other. Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating," the source adds. "It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game."

The source says that inside the parties "there is subtle touching and lots of flirting" when "they are able to be more private." And Hadid typically "stays by his side."

An insider close to Hadid adds that the model (who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik) is simply "single and enjoying the summer."

"She sees Leo when they are in the same place. She has fun with him. It’s more of a flirtatious connection than a relationship," says the insider. "She likes the attention."

Leonardo Dicaprio and Gigi Hadid
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic ; Karwai Tang/WireImage

"She isn’t stupid though. She doesn’t believe it’s going to lead anywhere," the insider adds. "As long as he is respectful and doesn’t cause her any drama, she will continue to see him when she can.”

Reps for Hadid did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

DiCaprio and Hadid were first linked when they were spotted together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty in September. That came weeks after DiCaprio's split from his girlfriend of four years, actress Camila Morrone.

At the time, sources told PEOPLE that things were casual and that DiCaprio and Hadid were "getting to know each other."

Leonardo DiCaprio
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Their romance seemed to fade out in February, but the pair were later spotted together at their mutual friends' pre-Oscars party in March, sparking speculation they were back on.

Then in June, after Hadid and DiCaprio were spotted together in London, a source told PEOPLE she "meets up with Leo when she can," but her relationship with the actor will "never be serious."

