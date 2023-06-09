Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted at London Restaurant as He Dined with His Parents

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were last seen together at a pre-Oscars party in March. A source told PEOPLE in February their relationship had 'fizzled' out

Updated on June 9, 2023 01:24PM EDT
Leonardo DiCaprio and Rumoured Girlfriend Gigi Hadid seen enjoying yet another date night in London as the pair arrive back seconds apart at the same hotel following their evening out in the capital with Leo's Dad and Step Mum
Photo:

Goff Photos / SplashNews.com

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were recently spotted at the same London restaurant.

Nearly four months after DiCaprio, 48, and Hadid, 28, were last spotted together at a pre-Oscars party in March, the pair were both seen in London on Thursday as the actor grabbed dinner with his father George DiCaprio and his stepmother, Peggy Farrar.

The Oscar winner and model were spotted in London on Tuesday as both parties arrived separately at the restaurant Chiltern Firehouse. Hadid and model friend Neelam Gill arrived at the restaurant first, with DiCaprio and his parents following moments later, photos from Tuesday night show.

"It's not surprising that both these two were at a hot spot on the same night," a source tells PEOPLE. "They didn't arrive or sit together or eat together." The source adds that Hadid did not arrive to the restaurant with DiCaprio's parents.

Leonardo Dicaprio, George Dicaprio, Peggy Farrar, Neelam Gill and Gigi Hadid arrive back at the Chiltern Firehouse.

00/MEGA

After a number of sightings in the fall and winter, an insider source close to Hadid told PEOPLE in February that the pair's relationship had "fizzled" out and that the two are no longer seeing each other, after they were first linked in September 2022 during New York Fashion Week.

Leonardo Dicaprio, George Dicaprio, Peggy Farrar, Neelam Gill and Gigi Hadid arrive back at the Chiltern Firehouse.

00/MEGA

"She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him," the source told PEOPLE at the time. "They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom."

After DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted together again at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party in March, a source told PEOPLE that the pair "were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Rumoured Girlfriend Gigi Hadid seen enjoying yet another date night in London as the pair arrive back seconds apart

Goff Photos / SplashNews.com

"There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot," the source said at the time.

Hadid and ex Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together — 2-year-old daughter Khai — in September 2020. She and the "Pillowtalk" singer split in October 2021, following an alleged altercation with her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor ended a four-year relationship with with ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone in August 2022.

DiCaprio's next movie Killers of the Flower Moon premieres exclusively in select theaters Oct. 6 and goes wide Oct. 20, before streaming globally on Apple TV+. The actor attended the film's world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France in May.

