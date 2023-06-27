NFL Player Leonard Fournette Confirms He's Safe After Car Catches Fire on Highway: 'Blessed'

Leonard Fournette is safe after his car caught fire while he was driving on the highway.

The NFL running back posted a video on Instagram of his Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, which had burned so badly that the front of the car and the hood were destroyed.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like [to] thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed,” he captioned the post.

The video also shows debris from the fire all around the car, which looked unrecognizable compared to earlier photos of the luxury vehicle that Fournette posted in May.

Fournette, who is currently a free agent, did not share any details about how his car caught on fire.

Leonard Fournette/Instagram

Other NFL stars took to the comments to express their relief that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was okay.

“Awww hell naw bro I’m thankful! God talkin,” wrote Denver Broncos star Frank Clark. Fournette’s former Buccaneers teammate K. J. Britt, Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins, and many other NFL and college football stars also sent well wishes in the comment section.

Comedian Michael Rapaport and rapper Meek Mill also responded to the shocking footage, with Rapaport writing, "WOW!!! Glad you’re ok my man," and Meek Mill leaving prayer hand emojis in response.

Fournette, 28, was released by the Buccaneers in March after he played three seasons on the team, winning Super Bowl LV in 2021.

Prior to his time in Tampa Bay, Fournette played for the Jacksonville Jaguars for three seasons after arriving as the fourth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Fournette started his football career at LSU, where he was one of the top running backs in the school’s seasoned history.

