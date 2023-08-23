Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Teaser Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo' — Watch

Netflix has released a teaser clip of the upcoming animated musical comedy film, which also stars Sandler's daughters, Sadie and Sunny

Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott
Published on August 23, 2023

Adam Sandler is seeing green in his upcoming animated film Leo.

In the Netflix musical comedy, the actor voices a 74-year-old class-pet lizard named Leo, who plans his escape after being stuck in a Florida school for decades.

In a teaser clip released Wednesday, Sandler, 56, bears a gruff voice as the aging reptile, who is trapped in a classroom with his turtle friend (played by Bill Burr).

When Leo learns he has only a year left to live, he hatches a plan to break free — only to find himself caught up in the problems of his students following the arrival of a mean substitute teacher.

“I tell you what, one kid calls me ‘Lizzy’ this year … I quit,” Leo says in the teaser trailer, adding later, “I don’t know, I got a feeling this year is going to be different — something big is going to happen."

Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo'
Adam Sandler in New York City on Dec. 2, 2019; Leo (2023).

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, Netflix

Leo is then seen embarking on a series of adventures as he discovers life outside of his cage, and the journey appears to end up being the most peculiar-yet-rewarding bucket list ever.

As well as starring in the film, Sandler wrote Leo with Robert Smigel and Paul Sado. Smigel, 63, co-directed the film with Robert Marianetti and David Wachtenheim.

Sandler has appeared in several animated films over the course of his career, in such titles as Eight Crazy Nights and the Hotel Transylvania series. And the actor's latest is a family affair, as he stars alongside wife of 20 years Jackie Sandler and their two daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14.

The rest of Leo's voice cast includes Smigel as well as Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Jo Koy, Heidi Gardner, Nick Swardson, Stephanie Hsu and Nicholas Turturro.

Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo'
Leo (2023).

Netflix

Sunny and Sadie also star alongside their dad in the new Netflix film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, released Aug. 25 and based on an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's 2005 novel of the same name.

Earlier this month, a trailer was released for the film showing seventh-grade student Stacy (Sunny) fantasizing about her dream bat mitzvah with her friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), as they also dream of owning "adjoining lofts in Tribeca" in the same building as Taylor Swift.

Jackie, 48, makes a cameo in the trailer as a woman named Gabi, who rings the family's doorbell during an argument involving Sandler's character at a party.

Leo is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix Nov. 21.

