Lenny Kravitz's Mom 'Never Judged' His Style: 'She Just Loved'

Kravitz opened up to 'Highsnobiety' about how supportive his mom always was

By Zizi Strater
Updated on May 26, 2023 02:25 PM
LENNY KRAVITZ HIGHSNOB SOCIETY
Lenny Kravitz. Photo:

Kevin Amato


If you have ever wondered what Lenny Kravitz's mom thought of his eclectic style, you might be surprised.

Kravitz came up in the rock and roll scene in the late '80s and early '90s, and besides hit songs like "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over," what set him apart was his eclectic, goth-hippie aesthetic. It's a look he is still sporting decades later — just look at his '70s-inspired goth rocker look worn at the Oscars.

It's the very aesthetic he showcased on his new cover story for fashion magazine Highsnobiety, where he sported his usual style in a perfectly on-trend monochromatic silver iteration.

LENNY KRAVITZ HIGHSNOB SOCIETY

Kevin Amato

However, when he was first arriving on the music scene, people around him were not too sure of the style that would ultimately help cement him in the zeitgeist. He told the outlet, "My friends were like, 'Your mom's going to freak.' We were all nervous."

Despite his friends' concern, Kravitz said his late mom, Roxie Roker, looked him "up and down" before saying to him, "If you're gonna wear that skirt, you got to change them shoes."

Kravitz continued, "One thing about my mother, she never judged anybody. She just loved."

LENNY KRAVITZ HIGHSNOB SOCIETY

Kevin Amato

Kravitz shared that the love from his mother was also felt from both sides of his family, who, being Caribbean-American and Jewish-Ukrainian, opened him to so much beauty in the world and helped him not feel limited in the clothes he could put on his body.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Growing up between cultures and religions and types of people in my family, by virtue of me being multiracial… I grew up in the middle of all this beauty," Kravitz said.

All of the cultures he grew up around and the women who raised him — each with their own unique styles he pulled from — helped him to learn "that clothes (like paintings or dance or music) have no creative limits," he wrote in his book Let Love Rule. "I now saw the relationship between high fashion and art."

LENNY KRAVITZ HIGHSNOB SOCIETY

Kevin Amato

However, despite decades of serving it in magazines and on red carpets, he still looks back at some of his outfit choices with regret.

"It happens all the time," he said of some of those missteps. Lately, though, he said he's developed a "who cares?" mindset. "You're not going to grow if everything's perfect all the time," he told Highsnobiety, especially when thinking about the memes about his big scarf.

Learning is something he is always doing, especially on his most recent Highsnobiety cover.

"[The styling] took me back to places that I was in in the '90s, but also took me forward," he said. "It opened a door like, 'I see where I'm about to go,' [still] being adventurous and trying new things."

Related Articles
Linda Evangelista Remembers Tatjana Patitz on What Wouldâve Been Her 57th BirthdayÂ 
Linda Evangelista Remembers Tatjana Patitz on What Would’ve Been Her 57th Birthday: ‘Forever Missed’
Florence Pugh Shares Hilarious Throwback Photo of Her Wearing Floral Swimcap
Florence Pugh Shares Hilarious Photo of Her Wearing Quirky Floral Swim Cap from 'Old Suitcase'
Repeat Customer: Vans Sneakers Tout
I Can Walk for Miles in These $70 Classic White Sneakers That Kim Kardashian and Harry Styles Own
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah Quick-Changes from Striking Tuxedo Look to Old Hollywood Gown at amfAR Gala
Sharon Stone Is 'Ready for Summer' in Green Leopard Bikini
Sharon Stone Is ‘Ready for Summer’ as She Rocks Green Leopard-Print Bikini in Instagram Selfie
US actress Andie Macdowell arrives for the screening of the film "L'Ete Dernier" (Last Summer) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2023
Andie MacDowell 'Loves Being an Older Woman:' 'It Doesn't Feel Less Sexy' (Exclusive)
Rihanna Rocks Giant Diamond Toe Ring
Only Rihanna Would Call a Massive Diamond Toe Ring 'Quiet Luxury': See the Video!
Oprah Winfrey, Tina Turner
Oprah Winfrey Wore Her Tina Turner-Inspired Wig at 'All Times' (Even to Bed) to Feel Close to Her
Cara Delevingne attends the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on May 24, 2023 in New York City.
Cara Delevingne Debuted a Bob with Bangs in Blue Balmain
Heidi Klum attends the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Heidi Klum Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction in Dramatic Gown at Cannes
Versace and Dua Lipa collection
Dua Lipa's Versace Collection — the Fashion Brand's First Celeb Collaboration! — Just Dropped
Star Wars Dress Worn By Carrie Fisher Expected To Fetch Up To 2 Million In Auction
'Star Wars' Dress Worn by Carrie Fisher Anticipated to Fetch $2 Million in Auction
SPF tout
Celebrities Share Their Top Picks for Keeping their Skin Sun-Safe
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Lawrence Pairs Dior Ball Gown with Chunky Flip-Flops at Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Wears 3 Little Black Dresses in 24 Hours for ‘The Idol’ Press in Cannes
Newly Engaged Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen heading back to their 500M yacht in Cannes.
Lauren Sánchez Wears Pearl-Adorned White Mini with Estimated 30-Carat Engagement Ring from Jeff Bezos