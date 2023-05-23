Lenny Kravitz and Billie Eilish are among the headliners for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet: Live in Paris’ concert.



The free, ticketed event, which aims to combine music and activism to help end extreme poverty and tackle the climate crisis, will take place on the iconic Champ De Mars in the French capital on June 22.

As well as Kravitz, 58, and Eilish, 21, Eilish brother’s FINNEAS will also be taking to the stage along with H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Ben Harper and Mosimann.

H.E.R. also performed at last year’s Global Citizen Festival: NYC, which was hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Opening up about performing at the concert, Hunger Games star Kravitz said, “The next generation are inheriting a planet that’s being devastated by climate change. We have the power to change things with our voices and our actions. Join me on June 22, from wherever you are, and act today to save tomorrow.”

The event is taking place with the support of French President Emmanuel Macron. “We need a world with more solidarity. Crises are multiplying and the number of those who place their hope in peace and multilateralism will only grow if we, as a global community, demonstrate that we are there to help the most vulnerable,” the 45-year-old French leader said in a release.





“Inequality and poverty are the grounds of today's and tomorrow's wars," added Macron. "There will be no climate transition worldwide if we don't fight for more justice and equity. Halfway to the sustainable development objectives, we need a new financial pact between all countries, so that the world of tomorrow is more united."

Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet: Act Today. Save Tomorrow.’ campaign, co-chaired by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, was launched in April.

The campaign aims to encourage millions of people worldwide to demand action from governments, banks and major corporations to confront climate change.

“Increased access to financing would help bolster governments' ability to resist climate change by, for example: helping 1.5 million farmers in Zambia withstand climate disasters like droughts and floods; protecting 1.8 million hectares of land in Ghana by 2030; ending deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon by 2030; and strengthening the resilience of national electric grids in island nations like Antigua and Barbuda to withstand Category 5 hurricanes,” continued the release for the event.

“Our world needs urgent change," added Hugh Evans, co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, in the release. "Outdated global financial systems are perpetuating the conditions that keep vulnerable countries and their citizens trapped in the cycle of extreme poverty.”

"Power Our Planet: Live in Paris’"will be live-streamed across Global Citizen’s platforms on Thursday, June 22. Amazon Music will also host the livestream on their Twitch channel “Amazon Music on Twitch,” with more streaming and broadcast platforms to be announced.

For more information about "Power Our Planet: Live in Paris." visit www.globalcitizen.org/poweroutplanet