Lenny Hochstein and Girlfriend Katharina Mazepa Are Engaged: ‘He Asked to Steal Me Away Forever’

Lenny Hochstein is engaged to his girlfriend Katharina Mazepa.

The Florida plastic surgeon and estranged husband of The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein shared the news in a joint Instagram post with his new fiancée Mazepa, 27, on Saturday.

“On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever. 🏴‍☠️♾,” Lenny captioned the post — which featured a series of pics from the proposal.

In the first photo, he and the Austrian model embraced on a clifftop with a stunning sunset behind them. Mazepa's sparkling diamond engagement ring was on full display as she rested her hand on Lenny’s chest.

Next, a short clip showed Lenny getting down on one knee as he presented Mazepa with a ring. The model covered her mouth with her hands in surprise before nodding to the surgeon’s proposal. She then jumped into Hochstein’s arms.

Lenny, 57, shared the news that he is engaged to Mazepa on Instagram. Katharina Nahlik/Instagram

A third snap captured the moment Lenny dropped down onto his knee to propose, while in the final image from the carousel, Mazepa showed off her sizable engagement ring in a close-up photo of her hand.

Lenny’s engagement to Mazepa comes over a year after he filed for divorce from ex-wife Lisa, 57, — with whom he shares son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3 — after 12 years of marriage. Days after the couple split in May 2022, Lenny went public with his romance with Mazepa.

Lisa, 40, shared her reaction to Lenny’s engagement on her Instagram Story shortly after the news broke. “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” she wrote.

Mazepa showed off her engagement ring in a close-up photo. Katharina Nahlik/Instagram

In May last year, Lenny told PEOPLE that: "Nothing happened between [Katharina and I] until [Lisa and I] decided on the divorce, and Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and myself."

The RHOM star also commented on her mother-in-law’s reaction to Lenny’s engagement. Her estranged husband's mom, Marina Hochstein, had written underneath his engagement post: “I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck congratulations."

“What a wonderful mother-in-law and grandmother,” Lisa wrote on her Instagram Story over a screen grab of Marina's comment, adding, “How disgusting.”

Marina had been supportive of Lisa in the early days of the split, criticizing her son on season 5 of RHOM. However, as the season aired, Lisa revealed Marina had changed her tune. “She definitely was on my side in the beginning,” she said on a December 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Today, you know, it’s her only son, so she’s more on his side, and it’s expected.”

Lisa Hochstein Instagram Story post. Lisa Hochstein/Instagram

Lenny and Lisa are reportedly edging closer to settling their divorce after the plastic surgeon entered into a marriage settlement agreement on June 23, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. Per the outlet, a final hearing was scheduled for July 27, where they were expected to sign off on a settlement agreement.

Representatives for Lisa confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday that the divorce is not yet finalized.

The RHOM star has since moved on with boyfriend Jody Glidden. The two have been dating since February and went Instagram official in July, with Lisa calling him “my love” and praising him for his support. “Thanks for being there for me,” she wrote.

In December, Lisa shared that she is closing the door on any possibility of getting back together with her estranged husband. "I could never go back," the reality star told PEOPLE of trying again with the Florida plastic surgeon.

Lisa Hochstein Instagram Story post. Lisa Hochstein/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He's done so many horrible things to me — too much has been said and too much has been done — that any chance of a reconciling is gone in my mind. I have no hopes of getting back together. That ship has sailed,” Lisa said.

Asked about the status of their divorce now, Lisa says "it's an ongoing battle."

"It's been really ugly and really nasty," she laments. "And unfortunately, the press has gotten hold of so many of these motions so we haven't been able to keep things private. It's just humiliating."

Reached for comment by PEOPLE, Lenny denied at the time that he did anything "horrible" to Lisa though he confirmed negotiations were far from amicable.