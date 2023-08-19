Leni Klum Shares Sweet Smooch in Strappy Green Bikini While Vacationing on a Yacht

Leni Klum is soaking up the summer sun!

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 01:02AM EDT
Leni Klum on a boat with boyfriend
Leni Klum on a boat . Photo:

Leni Klum/ Instagram

Leni Olumi Klum is enjoying the South of France!

On Friday, the Dior Beauty ambassador, 19, shared a sweet photo of herself receiving a smooch from her beau Aris Rachevsky, who rocked a black Prada bucket hat while aboard a boat. Klum looked fierce as she stared into the camera wearing a green bikini, gold bangles, and a pair of shades.

Leni Klum on a boat
Leni Klum on a boat.

Leni Klum/ Instagram

The model tagged clothing company FAE in an Instagram Story showing off her strappy green two-piece. The New South Wales brand prides itself on being at the crossroads of sustainability and luxury.

Klum’s photos also featured breathtaking views of mountaintops and other boats sailing in the distance as she shared candids from the day’s adventures.  

Leni Klum on a boat with boyfriend
Leni Klum on a boat with boyfriend.

Leni Klum/ Instagram

As of late, Klum has been soaking up the sun during her European vacation, including on Wednesday, when the model was spotted wearing a blue and orange bikini while spending time on her father Flavio Briatore’s yacht. She and her friends were also seen jumping from the vessel into the sea. 

Klum is the first-born daughter of international supermodel Heidi Klum and Italian businessman Briatore. The teen was also previously adopted by Heidi’s ex-husband, British singer Seal, in 2009. However, Leni doesn’t want anyone to doubt the work she puts in due to her famous family. 

"It's just a fact. My parents are famous," Leni told PEOPLE while discussing the “nepo baby” debate in October 2022. "I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."

At the time, she opened up about the many parallels she did have with others her age, despite her upbringing. Leni noted that she was a college student studying interior design and even had a roommate. And even when there were fashion shows to walk in overseas, that still meant her homework came with her.

When asked how she decided upon a major to focus on, Leni said, “My mom's house actually sparked my interest; I always talk about redoing it. I'm more [of] a minimalist — a few pieces here and there that stand out — but we have completely different tastes. She's a maximalist, with fashion too. In the future, I'd love to be on Fixer Upper. I'm obsessed with that show.”

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021
Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty 

The then-18-year-old also admitted she’s not really into rummaging through her model mom’s closet “because we aren't the same shoe size. And she's so much taller than me.” One thing she did take from her mother was advice. Leni also recalled a lesson she learned about modeling early on and the importance of sometimes saying “no.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I said 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was really sad about it, but in the end, she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more,” she recalled about a time Heidi disapproved of what she thought was her big break.

Leni revealed that her first modeling job was actually gracing the cover of Vogue Germany with the America’s Got Talent star. "That's, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day," she added. "I wasn't nervous at all. I was just so excited. I was like, 'I'm finally modeling and it's Vogue.' It was just so many things to be excited about."

Related Articles
Leni Klum shows off her incredible physique aboard Flavio Briatore's yacht in South of France. Leni is the 19-year-old model and daughter of Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Flaunts Her Model Curves in a String Bikini on Yacht Vacation
Joanna and Chip Gaines
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Waco Hotel Is Now Accepting Reservations! Here’s How to Get One
Meadow Walker (only daughter of the late actor Paul Walker) and her husband Louis Thornton-Allan enjoy their vacation in the golf resort of Saint-Tropez
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Jet Skis in Saint-Tropez with Her Husband Louis Thornton-Allan
Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford and Lisa Rinna Vacation on Private Island in the Hamptons of Canada
Ellen Degeneres and Portia DeRossi can't keep their hands off each other while kissing on a 40-foot catamaran yacht celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in Santa Barbara harbor on Wednesday
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Smooch on a Yacht While Celebrating 15th Anniversary
Kristin Cavallari Shares Images of Idyllic Vacation in Greece
Kristin Cavallari Shares Images of Idyllic Vacation with Her Best Pals in Greece
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Spotted Hanging Out with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Usher in Croatia
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Spotted Hanging Out with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Usher in Croatia
Guide to Celebrating Halloween at Disney World
How to Plan Your Disney World Halloween Trip, According to 4 Disney Experts
Kristen Bell and Family Stranded at Airport
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Address Angry Comments Questioning if They Were Really 'Stranded' at Airport
Magic Johnson Thanks Yacht Staff for a Tremendous Six Weeks as He Wraps Up European Vacation
Magic Johnson's 6-Week Vacation Aboard this Chartered Megayacht Likely Cost Around $7.5 Million
Ashton Mila Santa Barbara Guest House Airbnb
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are Listing Their Santa Barbara Guest House on Airbnb — See Inside!
Ryan Gosling attends the 60th anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London on April 20, 2023 in London, England., Eva Mendes photographed for New York & Company fashion event, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Sep 2018
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes and Daughters Vacationed in Wyoming After 'Barbie' Press Tour: Source
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Share Inside Glimpse of Yacht Vacation
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Share Glimpse of Romantic Yacht Vacation: ‘Living Life’
Dua Lipa instagram 08 14 23 Sailing Peloponnese
Dua Lipa Keeps Effortlessly Cool During Greek Vacation: ‘Sailing Through the Peloponnese’
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Paris Hilton -- (Photo by: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images)
Paris Hilton and Family Spotted Vacationing in Maui After Deadly Wildfires Kill 96
Housewives in the Hamptons
Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks and Gretchen Rossi Take Glamorous Girls Trip to the Hamptons! (Exclusive)