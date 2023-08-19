Leni Klum Shares Sweet Smooch in Strappy Green Bikini While Vacationing on a Yacht

Leni Olumi Klum is enjoying the South of France!

On Friday, the Dior Beauty ambassador, 19, shared a sweet photo of herself receiving a smooch from her beau Aris Rachevsky, who rocked a black Prada bucket hat while aboard a boat. Klum looked fierce as she stared into the camera wearing a green bikini, gold bangles, and a pair of shades.

Leni Klum on a boat. Leni Klum/ Instagram

The model tagged clothing company FAE in an Instagram Story showing off her strappy green two-piece. The New South Wales brand prides itself on being at the crossroads of sustainability and luxury.

Klum’s photos also featured breathtaking views of mountaintops and other boats sailing in the distance as she shared candids from the day’s adventures.

Leni Klum on a boat with boyfriend. Leni Klum/ Instagram

As of late, Klum has been soaking up the sun during her European vacation, including on Wednesday, when the model was spotted wearing a blue and orange bikini while spending time on her father Flavio Briatore’s yacht. She and her friends were also seen jumping from the vessel into the sea.

Klum is the first-born daughter of international supermodel Heidi Klum and Italian businessman Briatore. The teen was also previously adopted by Heidi’s ex-husband, British singer Seal, in 2009. However, Leni doesn’t want anyone to doubt the work she puts in due to her famous family.

"It's just a fact. My parents are famous," Leni told PEOPLE while discussing the “nepo baby” debate in October 2022. "I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."

At the time, she opened up about the many parallels she did have with others her age, despite her upbringing. Leni noted that she was a college student studying interior design and even had a roommate. And even when there were fashion shows to walk in overseas, that still meant her homework came with her.

When asked how she decided upon a major to focus on, Leni said, “My mom's house actually sparked my interest; I always talk about redoing it. I'm more [of] a minimalist — a few pieces here and there that stand out — but we have completely different tastes. She's a maximalist, with fashion too. In the future, I'd love to be on Fixer Upper. I'm obsessed with that show.”

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The then-18-year-old also admitted she’s not really into rummaging through her model mom’s closet “because we aren't the same shoe size. And she's so much taller than me.” One thing she did take from her mother was advice. Leni also recalled a lesson she learned about modeling early on and the importance of sometimes saying “no.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I said 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was really sad about it, but in the end, she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more,” she recalled about a time Heidi disapproved of what she thought was her big break.

Leni revealed that her first modeling job was actually gracing the cover of Vogue Germany with the America’s Got Talent star. "That's, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day," she added. "I wasn't nervous at all. I was just so excited. I was like, 'I'm finally modeling and it's Vogue.' It was just so many things to be excited about."

