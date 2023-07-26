Lena Dunham's 'Polly Pocket' Script for Lily Collins Is 'Great,' Producer Says After 'Barbie' Success

Mattel is making plans to adapt brands like Polly Pocket, American Girl, Hot Wheels, UNO and more into feature-length films

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 04:03PM EDT
Lena Dunham's 'Polly Pocket' Script for Lily Collins Is 'Great,' Producer Says After 'Barbie' Success
Photo:

Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty; Mattel; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The Barbie movie is breaking box office records — and another Mattel doll is coming to the big screen

On Wednesday, Variety published an interview with Barbie executive producer and Mattel executive Robbie Brenner, who spoke to the status of 14 additional Mattel properties the company hopes to bring to movie theaters as followups to the Greta Gerwig–directed film's success.

These projects were at various stages of development and pre-production before the ongoing writers and actors strikes halted development on most Hollywood productions.

Properties Mattel intends to one day bring to the big screen include American Girl, Magic 8 Ball, UNO, Wishbone, Thomas & Friends, and Masters of the Universe, among others, but one property — Polly Pocket — appears to be the closest to a fully realized project.

Lena Dunham is expected to direct a Polly Pocket movie from a script she also wrote, with Lily Collins set to star in the movie, based on Mattel's group of miniature-sized dolls and accessories.

“First of all, they are two of my favorite ladies ever,” Brenner told the outlet of Collins, 34, and Dunham, 37. She described Dunham's script for the movie as "great," though she did not offer details on the storyline; Variety described it as a family comedy.

Polly Pocket toys

“It’s been an amazing collaboration. Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible," Brenner added. "Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we’ll be making that at some point in the future.”

Other Mattel film projects with directors, actors or notable producers attached include the Daniel Kaluuya-led Barney movie, a Hot Wheels film produced by J.J. Abrams, a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie starring Vin Diesel, and a Major Matt Mason movie starring Tom Hanks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mattel executive Kevin McKeon previously described the Barney movie as "surrealistic" and said the film would "focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being 30-something, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

“I don’t know that it’s necessarily going to be darker," Brenner told Variety of the project. "It’s just going to be unique — more of like a Being John Malkovich or an Adaptation.”

Kaluuya was attached to the project as a producer and actor prior to the actors' strike; it is unclear what role he might play in a Barney film.

Polly Pocket toys

Though Gerwig herself indicated in a new interview with The New York Times that she is not currently considering making more Barbie films, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz told Variety the Barbie brand is "a very broad and very elastic brand, in terms of opportunities" for future projects.

“At the outset, we’re not saying, ‘Okay, let’s think already about movie two and three.’ Let’s get the first one right and make that a success," Kreiz said. "And if you do that, opportunities open up very quickly, once you establish the first movie as a successful representation of a franchise on the big screen.”

Kreiz added in the interview that Mattel's overall "ambition is to create film franchises.”

Barbie is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Paul Mescal Got 'Gladiator 2' Role After Producers Saw Him Shirtless in a Play: 'It Was Electric'
Director/Writer GRETA GERWIG, Margot Robbie and RYAN GOSLING on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures BARBIE a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Addresses Right-Wing Backlash and Reveals How She Knew Ryan Gosling was Her Perfect Ken
Ryan Reynolds Wishes âStunningâ Sandra Bullock Happy Birthday with Joke About Their âProposalâ Nude Scene
Ryan Reynolds Wishes 'Stunning' Sandra Bullock a Happy Birthday with Joke About Their 'Proposal' Nude Scene
Kate McKinnon and Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig and Kate McKinnon Made 'Strange Musicals' Together in College Years Before ‘Barbie’ (Exclusive)
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Reveals He Was Once Held at Gunpoint Trying to Protect the Gunman's Girlfriend
Spider-Man 3 Star Thomas Haden Church Says He's 'Heard Rumors' of a New Sequel with Tobey Maguire
'Spider-Man 3' Star Thomas Haden Church Says He's 'Heard Rumors' of a New Sequel with Tobey Maguire
Barbie Movie, The Dark Knight, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale
'Barbie' Beats 'Dark Knight' to Become Biggest Monday Box Office for Warner Bros. with $26M: Report
WHOOPI GOLDBERG on The View; MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at Conservative Influencers Slamming the ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘It’s About a Doll!’
Greta Gerwig Barbie Line
Greta Gerwig Included Gynecology Line in 'Barbie' So Girls Wouldn't Be 'Embarrassed' of Their Bodies
tep Brothers. STUDIO: Columbia Pictures. PLOT: Two spoiled guys (Ferrell and Reilly) become competitive stepbrothers after their single parents get hitched
'Step Brothers' Turns 15! Everything the Cast Has Said About a Potential Sequel: 'We Had Some Great Ideas'
MARGOT ROBBIE-Barbie, Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER
‘Barbie’ Opens Even Bigger Than First Reported with $162M Weekend, 'Oppenheimer' Too with $82M
Actress Lily Collins arrives at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 28, 2017, A Polly Pocket doll, foreground, is arranged with a Barbie doll, rear, for a photograph in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Everything to Know About the Polly Pocket Movie
Sarie Kessler and Margot Robbie attend The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England
Margot Robbie Paid Off Her Mother's Mortgage After Success: 'Anyone in My Position, You'd Do That for Your Mom'
Scarlett Johansson and Matt Damon 'We Bought A Zoo' film premiere
Matt Damon Recalls Kissing Scarlett Johansson for Movie After She Had Onion Sandwich: 'Smells Like Roses'
Kourtney Kardashian pink jorts barbie instagram
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Wears Pink Leather Barbiecore as She Takes Kids to See 'Barbie' Movie
Cillian Murphy Ryan Gosling Barbie Ken
Cillian Murphy Says He’s Open to Playing a Ken in 'Barbie 2'