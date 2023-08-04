Len Wiseman and CJ Franco Have Sweet Outing After Engagement Announcement — See the Photos!

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the couple got engaged on July 4 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after dating for eight years

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 12:51AM EDT
Len Wiseman And CJ Franco Are Spotted For The First Time Since Announcing Their Engagement.
Len Wiseman And CJ Franco Are Spotted Out. Photo:

splash news

Len Wiseman and CJ Franco were spotted out and about in West Hollywood, after announcing their engagement.

On Thursday, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the filmmaker, 50, and Franco, 32, were engaged. Hours after the news broke, the couple was seen together in West Hollywood, with Franco's engagement ring visible.

Len Wiseman And CJ Franco Are Spotted For The First Time Since Announcing Their Engagement.
CJ Franco's engagement ring from Len Wiseman.

splash news

Franco’s ring — which Wiseman enlisted Cartier to help him design — was on full display as the two smiled while spending time outside with their dog. In one photo, a white pup watched as the Underworld director crouched down to kiss Franco.

Len Wiseman And CJ Franco Are Spotted For The First Time Since Announcing Their Engagement.
Len Wiseman And CJ Franco.

splash news

Wiseman and the model dated for eight years before Wiseman popped the question on July 4 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at their favorite restaurant, Arbol at Las Ventanas.  "He got down on his knee, and said, 'I know we’ve only known each other for a little while, so this may come as a shock,'" Franco exclusively told PEOPLE about the proposal. 

The holiday engagement held great significance to the pair, who met at a July 4 party in Malibu in 2015.

"He proposed as fireworks began, which felt like they were just for us. I didn’t hear anything he said but he looked really cute doing it!" Franco explained, before revealing his gesture went awry.

"It was like a dream until I realized my ring was missing. We put goggles on and spent the next half hour searching the bottom of the pool for lost treasure — as romantically as possible,” Franco said, adding that Wiseman set up “candles and rose petals” near a pool.  

Franco also shared the news on Instagram.

“Been keeping a little secret since 4th of July!” Franco captioned a carousel of photos from the big day. “I wanted to keep it quiet until we could share the news with our families in Northern California 🥰. Super happy, swipe to see a photo from today!”

The influencer shared happy memories of the couple on their adventures in Mexico, including several from the engagement, and one of Franco balancing a straw on her upper lip as she toasted drinks with Wiseman. 

On July 8, Franco posted behind-the-scenes content from their international trip, writing, “I still get butterflies when you slide into my DMs.” The cover photo saw the couple in matching white robes as they gazed into one another’s eyes in front of a scenic background.

The Total Recall director was previously married to Kate Beckinsale, but Wiseman filed for divorce in October 2016. Their divorce was finalized in November 2019. They married in 2004, the year after meeting on the set of the first Underworld movie.

While Wiseman has wedding bells in his future, he also has upcoming projects in the works. He and Ana de Armas recently filmed the upcoming John Wick spinoff film, Ballerina.

