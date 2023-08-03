Len Wiseman and CJ Franco Are Engaged — See Photos from the Romantic Proposal! (Exclusive)

Len Wiseman and girlfriend CJ Franco are taking the next step together.

Wiseman, 50, and actress Franco, 32, revealed exclusively to PEOPLE they got engaged on July 4 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The pair were vacationing over the holiday weekend as they celebrated the eighth anniversary of the day they met.

The director proposed to Franco at the couple's favorite restaurant in the area, Arbol at Las Ventanas.

"He got down on his knee and said 'I know we’ve only know each other for a little while, so this may come as a shock,' " Franco tells PEOPLE. "He proposed as fireworks began, which felt like they were just for us. I didn’t hear anything he said but he looked really cute doing it!"



The actress adds that she and Wiseman "ended our evening swimming surrounded by candles and rose petals," though the night did feature a small mishap when her ring fell off in the pool.

"It was like a dream until I realized my ring was missing," she recalls. "We put goggles on and spent the next half hour searching the bottom of the pool for lost treasure — as romantically as possible.”

Wiseman and Franco, who live together in Los Angeles, began dating in 2015 after they met at a July 4 party in Malibu. Wiseman designed Franco's engagement ring with Cartier.

Franco previously shared three photos of herself and Wiseman on Instagram on July 8 that appear to be from their trip. The photos displayed the couple wearing white bath robes in front of a pool and two snapshots of them dancing in front of the same backdrop.

"I still get butterflies when you slide into my DMs," she wrote in a caption at the time.



Wiseman's upcoming projects include a team-up with Ana de Armas for the upcoming John Wick spinoff film Ballerina and producing work for upcoming Sin City and Underworld television series.

He began his directing career working on music videos for artists like Megadeath, Quarashi and Rufus Wainwright before making his directorial debut with the 2003 movie Underworld.

