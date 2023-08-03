Len Wiseman and CJ Franco Are Engaged — See Photos from the Romantic Proposal! (Exclusive)

Len Wiseman proposed to CJ Franco on July 4 while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 05:00PM EDT
Len Wiseman and CJ Franco Announce They Are Engaged
Photo:

Courtesy of Len Wiseman and CJ Franco

Len Wiseman and girlfriend CJ Franco are taking the next step together.

Wiseman, 50, and actress Franco, 32, revealed exclusively to PEOPLE they got engaged on July 4 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The pair were vacationing over the holiday weekend as they celebrated the eighth anniversary of the day they met.

The director proposed to Franco at the couple's favorite restaurant in the area, Arbol at Las Ventanas.

"He got down on his knee and said 'I know we’ve only know each other for a little while, so this may come as a shock,' " Franco tells PEOPLE. "He proposed as fireworks began, which felt like they were just for us. I didn’t hear anything he said but he looked really cute doing it!"

Len Wiseman and CJ Franco Announce They Are Engaged

Courtesy of Len Wiseman and CJ Franco

The actress adds that she and Wiseman "ended our evening swimming surrounded by candles and rose petals," though the night did feature a small mishap when her ring fell off in the pool.

"It was like a dream until I realized my ring was missing," she recalls. "We put goggles on and spent the next half hour searching the bottom of the pool for lost treasure — as romantically as possible.”

Len Wiseman and CJ Franco Announce They Are Engaged

Courtesy of Len Wiseman and CJ Franco

Wiseman and Franco, who live together in Los Angeles, began dating in 2015 after they met at a July 4 party in Malibu. Wiseman designed Franco's engagement ring with Cartier.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Len Wiseman and CJ Franco Announce They Are Engaged

Courtesy of Len Wiseman and CJ Franco

Franco previously shared three photos of herself and Wiseman on Instagram on July 8 that appear to be from their trip. The photos displayed the couple wearing white bath robes in front of a pool and two snapshots of them dancing in front of the same backdrop.

"I still get butterflies when you slide into my DMs," she wrote in a caption at the time.

Len Wiseman and CJ Franco Announce They Are Engaged

Courtesy of Len Wiseman and CJ Franco

Wiseman's upcoming projects include a team-up with Ana de Armas for the upcoming John Wick spinoff film Ballerina and producing work for upcoming Sin City and Underworld television series.

He began his directing career working on music videos for artists like Megadeath, Quarashi and Rufus Wainwright before making his directorial debut with the 2003 movie Underworld.

Related Articles
âLove Islandâ Stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Are Engaged
'Love Island' Stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Are Engaged: 'Forever Wouldn’t Be Long Enough'
Frank Kaminsky Wedding Exclusive
NBA Player Frank Kaminsky Marries Sportscaster Ashley Brewer in 'Elegant' Beachside Ceremony (Exclusive)
Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Are Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal Married? The Actor and Personal Trainer Spotted Wearing Rings in Greece
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt visit The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin on Their Double Proposal and Wedding Plans: ‘Just a Dance Party’ (Exclusive)
Logan Paul Engaged to Nina Agdal
Nina Agdal Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction After Logan Paul’s Proposal — Watch!
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's Relationship Timeline
Niecey Nash, wife Sandals Jamaica
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Simone Biles and Husband Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old' it's about this photo
Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old'
Brody Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco are Engaged
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
simone biles and jonathan owens
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Relationship Timeline
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes attend Cuban Independence Day celebration hosted by VICE and Bacardi at Weylin B. Seymour's on May 20, 2014 in New York City
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Relationship Timeline
Chase Chirsley and Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders' Relationship Timeline
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Pictured: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens — Again! — During Destination Wedding in Mexico
Jesse Palmer and model Emely Fardo attend the 2017 DreamBall To Benefit Look Good Feel Better at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 27, 2017 in New York City
Who Is Jesse Palmer's Wife? All About Emely Fardo
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kate Bosworth, Justin Long Had 'Impromptu and Casual' Wedding, Says Source: 'It Was Perfect' (Exclusive)
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline