8-Year-Old's Central Park Lemonade Stand Raises Money to Help Friend Who Lost Home in Maui Wildfires

Julian Lin is hoping to help a boat guide named Ryan, who he met in February while vacationing in Hawaii with his mom

By
Published on August 14, 2023 12:56PM EDT
Central Park lemonade stand raising money to help friend in Hawaii
Julian Lin and his boat guide Ryan. Photo:

Go Fund Me

An 8-year-old boy is hoping to help those impacted by the Hawaii wildfires with some thoughtful refreshments.

Julian Lin is raising money for the Maui fire victims through the lemonade stand he operates in Central Park in New York City, according to ABC affiliate WABC-TV.

Lin and his mom Julie Meerschwan visited the area impacted by the fire in February, and met a boat guide named Ryan. Ryan's home has since burned down in the blaze that overtook parts of the island last week, per the report. (Ryan's last name has not been shared publicly by Lin and Meerschwan.)

In addition to the lemonade stand, Lin (who also goes by the name “Julian Business Man” and has a website for his entrepreneurial adventures, including the lemonade stand) is collecting donations for Ryan and others impacted by the wildfires through a GoFundMe campaign.

Ryan’s uncle went missing “after he went back to his house and tried to save it,” according to the GoFundMe page.

The money raised through the lemonade stand and GoFundMe will go to three separate causes: Ryan and his family, Maui United Way and the Maui Humane Society.

On Sunday, Lin’s mother announced that $2,408.50 of the funds raised has already been donated to “intended causes.”

Ryan is thankful for the donation he received, too. “I’m crying right now because of how you guys thought of me,” he said in a brief statement shared by Lin’s mom on GoFundMe. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The funds will help Ryan’s family pay their mortgage, he added.

“Generosity to me is like breathing,” Lin told WABC-TV. “If you make me not be generous, then I'll die.”

The Maui wildfires are the deadliest the U.S. has seen in more than 100 years, with at least 96 dead. More people have died in the recent fire than in the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California, which left 85 dead, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

The fires caused an estimated $1.3 billion in damage to nearly 3,100 residences, according to a preliminary estimate by CoreLogic, which publishes reports on property data. More than $1.1 billion worth of damage was done to about 2,800 homes in Lahaina alone.

"It's shocking and it's devastating, and I am bleeding for the people there,” Meerschwan told WABC-TV, “and we want to make any small contribution that we can.”

Related Articles
Hawaii
How to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims, Including Ways to Donate
Grand Canyon National Park's Search and Rescue Team in action on the North Rim on Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Teen Relives Moment He Fell Over 70 Feet at Grand Canyon: 'I Lost My Grip and Started to Fall'
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Maui Wildfires
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Hawaii Wildfires as Death Toll Continues to Rise
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations; An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii
Oprah Winfrey Promises to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui Following Devastating Wildfires
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Reaches 93, Becoming Deadliest US Wildfire in More Than 100 Years
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation: 'It Was Way Worse Than What You Saw on the News'
Dave Vogt
Lahaina Man Recounts Race Through a Wall of Fire That Leveled the Hawaiian Tourist Town
King charles Hawai Wildfires
King Charles Expresses 'Sympathy' and 'Prayers' to Those Affected by 'Catastrophic' Hawaii Wildfires
Maui Death Toll Rises
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Rises to 80 as Experts Estimate $1.3 Billion Damage to Residential Property
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Reveals Her Parents Evacuated Maui as Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 80
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Pledge to Donate $100 Million to Maui Wildfire Relief
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
U.S. Coast Guard Provides Update as Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 67
Governor of Hawaii Josh Green speaks during a press conference about the destruction of historic Lahaina and the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii
Estimated 1K People Missing in Hawaii amid Wildfires: It Was ‘Impossible’ to Warn Them
Denise Martinez, 26; and Noel Vigil-Benitez 3 Hog Hunters Dead After Falling into Underground Tank Trying to Rescue Dog
3 Hog Hunters Dead After Falling Into Underground Tank Trying to Rescue Dog
Collin Morikawa pledges to donate $1,000 per birdie to Maui wildfire recovery
Collin Morikawa Pledges to Donate $1,000 to Hawaii Wildfire Victims Each Time He Sinks a Birdie
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Maui Resident Loses Home, Children’s Schools in Wildfires: 'All [My Son’s] Favorite Things Are Gone'