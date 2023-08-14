8-Year-Old's Central Park Lemonade Stand Raises Money to Help Friend Who Lost Home in Maui Wildfires

An 8-year-old boy is hoping to help those impacted by the Hawaii wildfires with some thoughtful refreshments.

Julian Lin is raising money for the Maui fire victims through the lemonade stand he operates in Central Park in New York City, according to ABC affiliate WABC-TV.

Lin and his mom Julie Meerschwan visited the area impacted by the fire in February, and met a boat guide named Ryan. Ryan's home has since burned down in the blaze that overtook parts of the island last week, per the report. (Ryan's last name has not been shared publicly by Lin and Meerschwan.)

In addition to the lemonade stand, Lin (who also goes by the name “Julian Business Man” and has a website for his entrepreneurial adventures, including the lemonade stand) is collecting donations for Ryan and others impacted by the wildfires through a GoFundMe campaign.

Ryan’s uncle went missing “after he went back to his house and tried to save it,” according to the GoFundMe page.

The money raised through the lemonade stand and GoFundMe will go to three separate causes: Ryan and his family, Maui United Way and the Maui Humane Society.

On Sunday, Lin’s mother announced that $2,408.50 of the funds raised has already been donated to “intended causes.”

Ryan is thankful for the donation he received, too. “I’m crying right now because of how you guys thought of me,” he said in a brief statement shared by Lin’s mom on GoFundMe.

The funds will help Ryan’s family pay their mortgage, he added.

“Generosity to me is like breathing,” Lin told WABC-TV. “If you make me not be generous, then I'll die.”

The Maui wildfires are the deadliest the U.S. has seen in more than 100 years, with at least 96 dead. More people have died in the recent fire than in the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California, which left 85 dead, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

The fires caused an estimated $1.3 billion in damage to nearly 3,100 residences, according to a preliminary estimate by CoreLogic, which publishes reports on property data. More than $1.1 billion worth of damage was done to about 2,800 homes in Lahaina alone.

"It's shocking and it's devastating, and I am bleeding for the people there,” Meerschwan told WABC-TV, “and we want to make any small contribution that we can.”

