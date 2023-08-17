Lifestyle This Handheld Electric Scrubber That Saves Users from Pain Has Double Discounts at Amazon “I can clean the tub in half the time” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 17, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Cleaning the bathroom can be a pain — especially if you don’t have the right tools. To make things a whole lot easier, grab the Lekishe Electric Spin Scrubber while it has double discounts at Amazon. The portable cordless device is designed with an ergonomic silicone grip, so it’s comfortable to hold if you’re cleaning for a long time. To use the device, simply press the on button and get to work, scrubbing the corners of bathtubs and grout to make everything squeaky clean. The scrubber also comes with five replaceable brush heads: a cleaning cloth, stainless steel wire ball, soft brush, lamb fleece cover, and sponge brush. These brushes will allow you to target so many spots in your home, including kitchen counters and bathroom mirrors. Once fully charged, the scrubber can run for up to an hour and a half at a time, plus it’ll hit up to 350 rotations per minute. Weighing in at just under a pound, the device is easy to carry around the house, and your arms won’t grow tired after use. Lekishe Electric Spin Scrubber, $22 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $22 Amazon Has a Secret Summer Sweater Section, and We Found the 12 Best Options for $30 or Less Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the spin scrubber a five-star rating, with many users noting that it saves their back and elbows. Others add that it’s helpful for “cleaning settled dirt” and note that it “cuts scrubbing time in half.” One reviewer wrote, “It has made my cleaning routine so much quicker,” while another added, “[It] saves my back since I can clean the tub in half the time.” A third five-star reviewer explained, “I ordered the electric cleaning brush to spot-clean my carpet until I could rent a cleaner. The brush worked so well I didn’t need to rent a carpet cleaner.” They added that it was “better” than they “imagined,” and noted: “I also used it in my car and to clean a handbag and a pair of shoes.” 35 Amazon Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds on Sale Before Labor Day — Prices Start at $6 Head to Amazon to get the Lekishe Electric Spin Scrubber while it has double discounts, then keep scrolling to check out other must-have cleaning tools. O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop, $35 (Save 13%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $35 Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $60 (Save 33%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $60 Bissell CleanView Turbo Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $70 (Save $10) Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $70 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon’s Best-Selling Weekender Bags Are Up to 43% Off Ahead of Labor Day Kim Kardashian Is 'Obsessed' with Vacation's Whipped Cream Sunscreen — and It's 35% Off at Ulta Until Saturday Halloween Decorations Are Already on Sale at Amazon, Where Festive Finds Start at Just $4