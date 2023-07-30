Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Photos of Her Dreamy Beach Wedding: 'Married My Soul Mate'

Pinnock previously announced the news of her marriage to Andre Gray in a newsletter to fans in June

By
Published on July 30, 2023 05:45PM EDT
Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Photo:

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is reliving the Glory Days!

On Saturday, the Little Mix member, 31, shared a look at her June wedding to husband Andre Gray — with some never-before-seen photos of the lovely beach-set ceremony in Jamaica.

Over two months after PEOPLE confirmed that Pinnock wed her soccer player husband this summer, and after Pinnock revealed the news herself to fans in a newsletter, Mixers now have a visual for just how pretty the dreamy beach wedding was.

"03/06/23 I married my soul mate 🥺❤️," Pinnock captioned a post featuring 10 images of her wedding day on Instagram.

The first photo in the slideshow shows the married pair sharing their first kiss as husband and wife, with Pinnock wearing a stunning white dress with a massive train.

Gray, 32, opted for a white blazer and black trousers during his big day, and the now-married couple were surrounded by boxes full of white flowers with a decorated tree in the center of each.

Other images show the duo holding hands down the aisle, sharing a kiss on the beach, and a close-up shot of Pinnock's dress in all its partly-sheer glory.

Pinnock, who wore her veil over a sleek bun, had her bridesmaids wear baby blue dresses to mark the occasion. And as a few of the wedding photos illustrate, the scenery itself looked just as dreamy as the outfits, with Gray and Pinnock surrounded by a bright sky and beautiful waves.

Back in June, Pinnock wrote to fans before the release of her debut solo single "Don't Say Single" that "so much has happened since we last caught up."

“First of all … I’m a married woman! Eeeek! Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to us. Thank you for showing us so much love and support.”

She opened up about her nuptials during an appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show this month and revealed that she and Gray exchanged vows in Jamaica.

"How beautiful. All my friends and family came to Jamaica and we got hitched,” she told host Greg James.

The pair's wedding followed a three-year engagement, as Pinnock announced that Gray had popped the question in May 2020, after he proposed midway through their fourth-anniversary celebration.

"Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes," Pinnock announced on Instagram at the time. "I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams.... am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more. "@andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete."

In August 2021, Pinnock revealed on Instagram that she and Gray — who plays for Aris F.C. and the Jamaica Football Federation — welcomed their first children together, a set of twins. "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... 🥺🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤," Pinnock captioned the black-and-white photo at the time.

