Lifestyle Lego Sets for Adults Just Went on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Father’s Day — Including the Popular Bonsai Tree And thanks to free Prime shipping, they’ll still make it in time By Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone Esther is a Commerce Editorial Director working on parenting content across Travel + Leisure, Parents, PEOPLE and Health. She loves traveling the globe with her three kids and helping readers find the best products they never may have heard of. A Southern California native, Esther loves her home base of Los Angeles where she often takes off for travels near and far with her three kids. Iceland and Korea have been their favorite international destinations so far, and there hasn't been a California road trip that's disappointed yet. Esther graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in English and minor in Public Policy. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 12, 2023 03:25PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Father’s Day is right around the corner — June 18, to be exact. And if you’re still on the hunt for the perfect gift, or perhaps just starting to look, we’ve got you covered. A bunch of adult Lego sets just had their prices quietly slashed on Amazon ahead of Father’s Day, and thanks to fast shipping options for Prime Members, they can arrive in time for the holiday if you order today. Whether they love building or are fans of the entertainment franchises behind some of the sets, Legos are a great way to help Dad zen out, and the final results are always crowd-pleasers. All of the sets we’ve found are for ages 18 and over, meaning this will be a gift just for him — no little hands allowed. From a gorgeously intricate bonsai tree to a Luke Skywalker helmet to the iconic DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future, there’s a Lego set on sale for every dad, and prices start at $40. Lego Sets on Sale at Amazon for Father’s Day Lego Icons Bonsai Tree, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Lego Ideas Fender Stratocaster Guitar, $95.99 (orig. $119.99) Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet, $56.99 (orig. $69.99) Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red Five Helmet, $55.99 (orig. $69.99) Lego Icons Back to the Future DeLorean, $178.99 (orig. $199.99) Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE, $170.29 (orig. $199.99) Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) Lego Ideas Tree House, $199.99 (orig. $249.99) Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet, $63.99 (orig. $79.99) Apple Watches, AirPods, AirTags, and More Apple Products Are on Sale at Target Right Now Perhaps the person you’re shopping for loves spending hours building something that they can later show off in an office or on a bookshelf. This best-selling Lego Icons Bonsai Tree set comes with 800+ pieces, including interchangeable ones to make either a traditional bonsai tree or a stunning cherry blossom tree. Once built, the set measures more than 7 inches tall. One reviewer raved that this set was particularly good for both “a Lego enthusiast” and “someone tired of killing office plants,” while another shared that their husband “loves it and displays it proudly on his desk.” Amazon Buy It! Lego Icons Bonsai Tree, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com If Dad is a big music fan, this set is pretty hard to beat. It comes with more than 1,000 pieces and, when completed, resembles the classic 1970s Fender Stratocaster Guitar and a Fender 65 Princeton Reverb amplifier. Builders can change the guitar front from red to black — and back again. The guitar is thoughtfully designed with realistic details like a whammy bar, six strings, tuning pegs, logo stickers, and even a fabric guitar strap. The amp has a removable front panel so that true enthusiasts can peek inside at the motherboard, speaker, and more that makes it all work in real life. The set also comes with a display stand and four miniature guitar picks. Standing over 14 inches tall when built, it’s a sizable deskside addition. Amazon Buy It! Lego Ideas Fender Stratocaster Guitar, $95.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com Chances are high that there’s a dad in your life that’s obsessed with Star Wars, and this Lego set of Luke Skywalker’s iconic Red Five Helmet is sure to please. After building the helmet — which is made up of more than 650 pieces — they can then display it in museum-worthy quality on the included black stand, complete with a nameplate. Amazon Buy It! Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red Five Helmet, $55.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Keep scrolling to shop more adult Lego sets on sale at Amazon right now, just in time for some Father’s Day gifting. Amazon Buy It! Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet, $56.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lego Icons Back to the Future DeLorean, $178.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE, $170.29 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $47.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lego Ideas Tree House, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet, $63.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This ‘Very Absorbent’ 6-Piece Bath Towel Set Is on Sale for Just $22 at Amazon Today The Comfy Sneaker Brand Celebrities and Royals Keep Wearing Is Secretly on Sale for Just 48 More Hours Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Hundreds of T-Shirt Dresses for Summer — These Are the 8 Best Deals