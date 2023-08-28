Lego Sets for Kids and Adults Are on Sale at Amazon This Labor Day, and Prices Start at $9

Amazon is filled to the brim with Labor Day deals, which means it’s an ideal time to start shopping early for the holidays. In particular, there’s an abundance of Lego sets on sale for Labor Day, making for the perfect gift or “just because” purchase for all ages.

Amazon’s assortment of Lego deals has sets that kids and adults will enjoy, including popular Star Wars characters and scenes, architectural sets, and the Lego flowers that made an appearance on an episode of Abbott Elementary. We’ve rounded up the best Lego deals you can shop now.

Best Overall Lego Sets Deals

The best Lego deals this Labor Day provide hours of building fun, and you can score these sets for less. So, whether you’re inclined to create a stunning centerpiece with these best-selling Lego Flowers, or take a trip to Hogwarts with a Harry Potter Lego set the whole family will love building, there’s a deal fit for Lego fans on your shopping list.



Lego Flowers Sets Deals

Lego Icons Orchid, $40

Lego flowers have quickly become a go-to design choice for those who like the look of flowers in their home, but don’t necessarily want to deal with the upkeep. Sets like the Lego Icons Orchid, now going for $40, don’t need water and sunlight, so they last forever, and they allow for custom-built flower arrangements.



Giving them as a gift or buying them for yourself, you’re guaranteed a unique project to get those creative juices flowing. You can also diversify your decor with other flower sets like the Lego Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece or Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet for up to 20 percent off.



Star Wars Lego Sets Deals

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Series The Child, $70

Lego sets will always be a fun gift idea for any Star Wars fan, as there are so many characters and scenes to build from each of the films and Disney+ series. The Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Series The Child features one of the newer fan-favorite characters, Grogu. His head, mouth, and ears are all poseable, so varying expressions can be created before displaying the completed build. It’s also earned more than 9,000 perfect ratings and a 4.9-star average from shoppers.

For the younger Lego builders, Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter set is going for just $9. It also comes with a blaster and jetpack that the minifigure of Boba Fett can hold and wear. And if you’re shopping for a more advanced builder, check out the Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter from the Skywalker Saga, which is made up of 432 pieces and comes with three minifigures.



Lego Sets for Kids Deals

Lego Disney Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Wonderland, $37

Grab some kid-friendly Lego sets this Labor Day while they’re discounted. If you’ve got a Disney princess fan on your shopping list, this Lego Disney Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Wonderland includes easy-to-follow instructions and several accessories, so they can make the ice kingdom their own. The set also comes with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf minifigures, as well as several snowmen, so they can build, play, and reimagine their favorite movie.

There’s the Lego Indiana Jones Escape from The Lost Tomb set, which includes four minifigures and a hidden passageway, and the Lego Harry Potter Gryffindor House Banner Set. This Lego set, when completed, can be folded up and hung up to display the Gryffindor house banner, and it can also open up and reveal the Gryffindor common room inside. The set also includes minifigures of Harry Potter, Angelina Johnson, and Neville Longbottom, along with the Golden Snitch and the Sword of Gryffindor.



Lego Sets for Adults Deals

Lego Ideas Fender Stratocaster, $96

And even adults don’t have to outgrow their hobby of building Legos. The best Lego deals at Amazon right now include an array of intricate, adult-friendly sets like the Lego Architecture New York City Skyline and the Lego Architecture Collection: The White House.

If you need a gift for the music fan in your life or you’re looking for a cool new display for your office or bookshelf, the Lego Ideas Fender Stratocaster could be the perfect challenge. Made up of over 1,000 pieces, this realistic miniature of a 1970s Fender Stratocaster guitar can be customized, as the builder can choose whether to make it black or red.



Along with building the guitar, users will put together the Fender 65 Princeton Reverb amplifier, which even has removable panels for a look inside the amp. One Amazon shopper simply called it, “One beautiful set [with] so much detail.”

This Labor Day, treat yourself or someone you love to a unique project that incorporates fun, collaboration, and creativity. These Lego sets won’t be on sale long, so be sure to add yours to your Amazon cart soon, and keep scrolling for more of our top discounted picks.

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $48

Lego Architecture New York City Skyline, $50

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk, $46

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet, $54

Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty, $96

